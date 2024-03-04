11 Romantic French Quotes with English Translations

France is well-known for having one of the most romantic languages in the world. Pleasing to the ear, certainly, but it’s also been influenced by centuries of poetry, music and art. Here’s a selection of romantic quotes in French that’ll have you (and your loved ones) swooning.

The Best French Quotes About Love:

1. “Oh ! Si tu pouvais lire dans mon coeur, tu verrais la place où je t’ai mise!” — Gustave Flaubert

Translation: If you could read my heart, you would see the place I have given you there.

Does it get any more romantic than Flaubert, author of the wonderful Madame Bovary?

2. “Car, vois-tu, chaque jour je t’aime davantage, aujourd’hui plus qu’hier et bien moins que demain.” — Rosemonde Gérard

Translation: For, you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.

The French poet and playwright took a long term view to love, holding more in her heart with each passing day. Sigh.

3. “La vie est une fleur dont l’amour est le miel.” — Victor Hugo

Translation: Life is a flower, of which love is the honey.

From Le roi s’amuse, a play about romance, which Victor Hugo handled with sweetness.

4. “Il n’y a qu’un bonheur dans la vie, c’est d’aimer et d’être aimé.” — George Sand

Translation: There is only one happiness in life, to love and be loved.

George Sand was the pen name of Amantine Lucile Dupin. She lived by her own words, having affairs with several of her literary contemporaries (good for her).

5. “Quand on n’a que l’amour / Pour tracer un chemin / Et forcer le destin / A chaque carrefour.” — Jacques Brel (Quand on a que l’amour)

Translation: When we have only love / to show the way / and change the course of fate / at every crossroad.

The Belgian singer Jacques Brel was a master of love in his songwriting. His romantic lyrics, coupled with sweeping melodies and his deep voice, guarantee an emotional rollercoaster.

6. “Entre deux cœurs qui s’aiment, nul besoin de paroles.” — Marceline Desbordes-Valmore

Translation: Two hearts in love need no words.

No words needed, thanks to French poet Marceline Desbordes-Valmore.

7. “Aimer, ce n’est pas se regarder l’un l’autre, c’est regarder ensemble dans la même direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Translation: Love doesn’t mean gazing at each other, but looking, together, in the same direction.

The writer best-known for Le Petit Prince clearly prioritized the importance of partnership within love.

8. “L’amour fait les plus grandes douceurs et les plus sensibles infortunes de la vie.” — Madeleine de Scudéry

Translation: Love makes life’s sweetest pleasures and worst misfortunes.

Madéleine De Scudéry opened up her home to artists, writers, intellectuals for creative discussions and clearly had a way with words herself.

9. “L’amour est comme le vent, nous ne savons pas d’où il vient.” — Balzac

Translation: Love is like the wind, we never know where it will come from.

Wise words from the French novelist that serve as a reminder to stay open when it comes to falling in love.

10. “Quand il me prend dans les bras / Il me parle tout bas / Je vois la vie en rose.” — Edith Piaf (La vie en rose)

Translation: When he takes me in his arms/ and speaks to me softly, / I see the world through rose-colored glasses.

Considered as one of the greatest singers of all time, Edith Piaf knew a thing or two when it came to love and always fell very hard in affairs of the heart.

11. “Quand on est aimé on ne doute de rien. Quand on aime, on doute de tout.” — Colette

Translation: Those who are loved, doubt nothing. Those who love, doubt everything.

Colette was a writer who never shied away from the truth, even when it came to love.

