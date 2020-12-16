19 Stunning Holiday Pastries from French Pâtissiers

Catherine Rickman
Everyone loves a stylish bûche de Noël, but this holiday season, it’s not the only thing on the menu. These desserts, from classic Alsatian gingerbread houses to modern takes on a sapin de Noël, show the best of what our favorite French pâtissiers have to offer.

1. Callebaut’s Minimalist Christmas Trees

 2. Dominique Ansel’s Gingerbread Pinecone

 

A post shared by dominiqueansel (@dominiqueansel)

3. Dominique Costa’s “Ephemeral Bûche”

 

A post shared by Costa dominique (@costa_patisserie_)

4. Alain Ducasse’s Christmas Trees

5. Fauchon’s “Caviar Bûche”

 

A post shared by FAUCHON (@fauchon_paris)

6. Pâtisserie Le Daniel’s Arbre de Noël

 7. Lenôtre’s Alsatian Gingerbread House

 

A post shared by Lenôtre Paris (@lenotre)

8. Mr and Mrs Renou’s Tree Stump Bûche

 

A post shared by Mr & Mrs Renou (@mrandmrsrenou)

9. Christoph Michalak’s Perfect Christmas Tree

 

A post shared by Christophe Michalak (@christophe_michalak)

10. Jean-Paul Hévin’s Pop Art Bûche

11. Hugo & Victor’s Christmas Tree Forest

 

A post shared by Hugo & Victor (@hugovictor_paris)

12. Dominique Ansel’s Reindeer Bûche

 

A post shared by dominiqueansel (@dominiqueansel)

13. Sur La Table’s Croquembouche Tree

 

A post shared by Sur La Table (@surlatable)

14. Marie Oiseau’s Notre Dame Gingerbread House

 

A post shared by Pastrychef-architect (@marie_oiseau)

 15. Tristan Rousselot’s “Tison” Bûche

16. Pâtisserie Le Daniel’s Père Noël

17. Le Tablier Gourmet’s Christmas Ornament

 

A post shared by R O M A I N (@letabliergourmet)

18. Jimmy Mornet’s “Winter Petals” Bûche

 

A post shared by Jimmy Mornet (@jimmy_mornet)

19. Cedric Grolet’s Chestnuts

 

A post shared by Cedric Grolet (@cedricgrolet)