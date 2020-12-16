19 Stunning Holiday Pastries from French Pâtissiers

Everyone loves a stylish bûche de Noël, but this holiday season, it’s not the only thing on the menu. These desserts, from classic Alsatian gingerbread houses to modern takes on a sapin de Noël, show the best of what our favorite French pâtissiers have to offer.
1. Callebaut’s Minimalist Christmas Trees
View this post on Instagram
2. Dominique Ansel’s Gingerbread Pinecone
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
3. Dominique Costa’s “Ephemeral Bûche”
View this post on Instagram
4. Alain Ducasse’s Christmas Trees
View this post on Instagram
5. Fauchon’s “Caviar Bûche”
View this post on Instagram
6. Pâtisserie Le Daniel’s Arbre de Noël
View this post on Instagram
7. Lenôtre’s Alsatian Gingerbread House
View this post on Instagram
8. Mr and Mrs Renou’s Tree Stump Bûche
View this post on Instagram
9. Christoph Michalak’s Perfect Christmas Tree
View this post on Instagram
10. Jean-Paul Hévin’s Pop Art Bûche
View this post on Instagram
11. Hugo & Victor’s Christmas Tree Forest
View this post on Instagram
12. Dominique Ansel’s Reindeer Bûche
View this post on Instagram
13. Sur La Table’s Croquembouche Tree
View this post on Instagram
14. Marie Oiseau’s Notre Dame Gingerbread House
View this post on Instagram
15. Tristan Rousselot’s “Tison” Bûche
View this post on Instagram
16. Pâtisserie Le Daniel’s Père Noël
View this post on Instagram
17. Le Tablier Gourmet’s Christmas Ornament
View this post on Instagram
18. Jimmy Mornet’s “Winter Petals” Bûche
View this post on Instagram
19. Cedric Grolet’s Chestnuts
View this post on Instagram