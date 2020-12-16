19 Stunning Holiday Pastries from French Pâtissiers

Everyone loves a stylish bûche de Noël, but this holiday season, it’s not the only thing on the menu. These desserts, from classic Alsatian gingerbread houses to modern takes on a sapin de Noël, show the best of what our favorite French pâtissiers have to offer.

1. Callebaut’s Minimalist Christmas Trees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Callebaut Chocolate (@callebautchocolate)

2. Dominique Ansel’s Gingerbread Pinecone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dominiqueansel (@dominiqueansel)

3. Dominique Costa’s “Ephemeral Bûche”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costa dominique (@costa_patisserie_)

4. Alain Ducasse’s Christmas Trees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse (@lechocolatalainducasse)

5. Fauchon’s “Caviar Bûche”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAUCHON (@fauchon_paris)

6. Pâtisserie Le Daniel’s Arbre de Noël

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pâtisserie Le Daniel (@patisserieledaniel)

7. Lenôtre’s Alsatian Gingerbread House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenôtre Paris (@lenotre)

8. Mr and Mrs Renou’s Tree Stump Bûche

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr & Mrs Renou (@mrandmrsrenou)

9. Christoph Michalak’s Perfect Christmas Tree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christophe Michalak (@christophe_michalak)

10. Jean-Paul Hévin’s Pop Art Bûche

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Jean-Paul Hévin (@jeanpaul_hevin)

11. Hugo & Victor’s Christmas Tree Forest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugo & Victor (@hugovictor_paris)

12. Dominique Ansel’s Reindeer Bûche

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dominiqueansel (@dominiqueansel)

13. Sur La Table’s Croquembouche Tree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sur La Table (@surlatable)

14. Marie Oiseau’s Notre Dame Gingerbread House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pastrychef-architect (@marie_oiseau)

15. Tristan Rousselot’s “Tison” Bûche

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Rousselot (@tristan_rousselot)

16. Pâtisserie Le Daniel’s Père Noël

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pâtisserie Le Daniel (@patisserieledaniel)

17. Le Tablier Gourmet’s Christmas Ornament

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O M A I N (@letabliergourmet)

18. Jimmy Mornet’s “Winter Petals” Bûche

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Mornet (@jimmy_mornet)

19. Cedric Grolet’s Chestnuts