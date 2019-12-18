21 Designer Bûches de Noël That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The bûche de Noël, or Yule log, is a sweet — if somewhat bizarre — holiday dessert designed to evoke the warmth and festivity of the hunk of wood traditionally burned on Christmas to bring good luck. The concept is simple: a thin sheet of cake smothered with icing, and then rolled into a cylinder and frosted yet again. And as with any classic French recipe, over the years a great number of variations have sprung up. These gourmet versions incorporate the original elements of the Yule log, but we can promise they won’t look like anything you’ve ever made in an intro to French cooking workshop. Here are the best of the most beautiful bûche de Noël.
1. Dominique Costa’s Flavors Of The Christmas Market Bûche
View this post on Instagram
Bûche de Noël aux saveurs du marché de Noël. #vinchaud #poire #pear #gingerbread #buchedenoel #tradition #chefstalk #artofplating #amazing #instafood #foodstagram #gastroart #gourmet #foodlover #art #chefofinstagram #palace #simplisticfood #foodstarz #cookinglover #chefsalert #cookandcleaver#cheflife #foodie #gastronomyart #chefsplateforme #gourmetartistry #chefsart #foodpost #artoffood #gastroart
2. Dalloyau’s Tiny Townhouse Bûche
View this post on Instagram
Une bûche uuuuultra-gourmande pour toute la famille, alliance de chocolat au lait, gianduja, éclats de chocolat et croustillant fruits secs caramélisés au miel. - 👨🍳 @jeremydelval – 📷 @gali_eytan_photography – – #dalloyau #noel2019 #patisserie #pastry #dessert #instafood #buche #chocolate #foodporn #food #yummy #pastrychef #sweet #foodie #gourmandise #gateau #p #instagood #homemade #delicious #chef #patisseriefrancaise #cakes #foodphotography #paris #baking #tisserie #faitmaison #desserts
3. Fouquet’s Bûche Table
View this post on Instagram
Ok guys, we continue with our exclusive Bûche de Noel collection. And this time @nicolaspaciello and his amazing creation for @hotelbarriere_lefouquets. Look at this amazing yule log with the traditional roulade cake, chocolate mousse and a touch of lemon, covered with marzipan like a beautiful table with chocolate legs.
4. Alain Ducasse’s Frozen Bûche
View this post on Instagram
Cette année, @lechocolatalainducasse vous propose pour la 1ère fois sa bûche glacée « D comme Dessert ». Elle est composée de 3 parfums : Vanille, Chocolat de Java 75% et Praliné . Un biscuit moelleux au chocolat et croustillant praliné, et au cœur, une crème glacée à la vanille de Madagascar et une mousse glacée au praliné noisettes. Et pour finir tout en gourmandise, la crème glacée de chocolat au lait Java 75% parsemée de grué cristallisé s’enrobe d’une fine coque de cacao velouté. Un jeu équilibré de fraîcheur, textures et de saveurs, sucré avec justesse. Commandez notre bûche glacée dès aujourd’hui et venez la chercher à La Manufacture de chocolat au 40 rue de la Roquette. Quantités limités ! #BucheDeNoel #LeChocolatAlainDucasse #ChristmasTreats #Buche #ChocolateLover Création exclusive de Pierre Tachon @soinsgraphiques Photo : @pierremonetta
5. François Daubinet’s Firework Bûche For Fauchon
6. Nicolas Paciello’s Bûche With A Built-In Deck
View this post on Instagram
Ecco due rivisitazioni del classico dessert natalizio #BûcheDeNoël (1): Mousse di cioccolato fondente 66%, glassa al lampone e mora, #GrahamSablé e decorazioni di cioccolato. 👨🍳: @garrylarduinat (2): #BûcheDeNoël con guscio di cioccolato fondente al 70%, mousse di cioccolato al latte profumata al miele di pino e biscotto al cioccolato. 👨🍳: @nicolaspaciello 🍽: @princedegallesparis 📸: @parischezsharon #ArtOfPlating
7. La Dacquoise Mailbox Bûche
8. Lenôtre’s Highly Realistic Bûche
View this post on Instagram
[US version below] Parmi les plus belles et délicieuses créations de ce Noël 2019, on découvre la bûche de @lenotre by @guykrenzer et Yves Melot. Cette jolie bûche-bûche se compose d’un biscuit chocolaté roulé, de praliné croustillant de pignons de pins et noisette qui coule légèrement lorsqu’on tranche le gâteau et d'un parfait chocolaté au sucre brun. Un délice coup de cœur de la rédaction, à choisir les yeux fermés. . . . 🇺🇸 Among the most beautiful and delicious creations for this Christmas 2019, we have @lenotre yule log by @guykrenzer and Yves Melot. This lovely yule log-log is made of rolled chocolate can, crispy praline mix with pine nuts and hazelnuts, slightly runny when we slice the cake and a chocolate and brown sugar parfait. A delight and favorite for the editorial board to choose with your eyes closed. #lenotre #buchedenoel #yulelog #bûchedenoël #yulelogcake #buche #log #pastry #pastrychef #patisserie #food #foodstagram #yummy #chocolat #chocolate #tropbon #sogood #sortiraparis #noel #xmas #christmas
9. Les Pâtisseries De Mama Glitter Bûche
View this post on Instagram
Je déclare la saison des bûches ouverte avec cette bûche insert chocolat praliné & mousse spéculos que j’avais fait l’année dernière 😊 J’avoue .. J’en n’était super fière 🙈♥️ J’avais eu ce superbe effet pailletée sur le dessus grâce aux paillettes alimentaire de chez @osdan.sn mais pour le moment ils ont arrêté leur activité 😟 Je sais pas si ils reprendront. Du coup il faut que vous trouviez d’autres paillettes alimentaires & un pulvérisateur de paillette que moi j’avais pris chez eux il y a 1 an, pour pouvoir refaire cette effet là vous aussi ! Si je trouve je partagerais ça avec vous .. moi pour le moment il me reste un petit stock je suis trop contente 🤣😁 Retrouvez la recette sur mon blog ♥️ • #food #foodie #yummy #pastry #cake #cook #cooking #rennes #patisserie #buche #foodporn #instafoodgram #foodstagram #foodphotography #foodlover #foodblogger #foodpic #foodlove
10. Christophe Michalak’s Violin Bûche
View this post on Instagram
La bûche signature de @christophe_michalak pour Noël 2019 🎄 "VIOLON" 🎻 en hommage à l'artiste Arman. Base noisette, biscuit chocolat, praliné noix de pécan, mousse dulcey noix de pécan, mousse chocolat noir. #teammichalak #christophemichalak #michalak #paris #france #patisseriefrancaise #patisserie #pastrychef #pastryart #artwork #foodporn #food #gourmandise #instafood #creation #french #passion #photography #chefsplateform #pastry #foodstagram #chefstalk #pastry_inspiration #patisserieparis #noel #violon #arman #noel2019
11. Cheval Blanc’s Pine Tree Bûche
View this post on Instagram
🍫🍫🍫Boutiques Fou de Pâtisserie🍫🍫🍫 L’incroyable bûche de @maxime.frederic @chevalblancparis peut-aussi être réservée par téléphone pour ceux qui n’ont pu se déplacer à cause des grèves ! 0140410061 pour commander cette bûche exclu (chocolat, caramel, sapin avec tablette fourrée à la pointe du sapin et à la base) à retirer du 21 au 25 décembre ! #foudepatisserie #chevalblancparis #maximefrederic #exclu #buchedenoel #noel #buche #xmas #christmas #ambassadedelapatisseriefrancaise #evenement #foudepatisserieboutique #trucdeouf #onaquelesmeilleurs #sapin #chocolat #caramel #chocolate
12. Antoine Fornara’s Snowbank Bûche
View this post on Instagram
✨N’oubliez pas de commander votre bûche de Noël avant les fêtes dans l’une de nos boutiques ! Il ne vous reste qu’une semaine, jusqu’au dimanche 22 décembre 13h !🎄#antoinefornara #patisseriefornara #chocolaterie #pastry #pastrychef #noel2019 #noel #artisan #buche #yummy #commandes #chrismas #toulouse #instagood #toulousemaville #we_toulouse #bytoulouse
13. The Hugo & Victor Truffle Bûche
View this post on Instagram
Cette année, optez pour notre Bûche signature ! Son design original et gourmand saura orner votre table en toute élégance et ravir les sens de vos convives. . #hugovictor #hugoetvictor #buchedenoel #chocolate #delicious #cacao #noel #dessert #mousseauchocolat #noel #truffe
14. Jean-Paul Hévin Abri-Bûche
View this post on Instagram
Inspirée par ces petits auvents qui protègent le bois pour l'hiver, l'Abri-bûche sent bon la campagne et apporte à votre dessert de Noël, le charme d'une flambée au coin du feu. . . . #jeanpaulhevin #hevinforever #buche #buchedenoel #patissier #patisserieparis #mof #relaisdessert
15. Cocottes & Campagne Apricot Bûche
View this post on Instagram
Une petite idée de bûche pour Noël avec celle ci réalisée il y a un an 🎄 une mousse caramel et un crémeux abricots. Elle est facile à réaliser pas de panique 😉 la recette est sur le blog #cocottesetcampagne #buchedenoel #cake #instafood #instagood #dessertdenoel #faitmaison #homecake #pastry #christmaspastry #buchemaison #instacake
16. Christophe Renou’s Fun-With-Shapes Bûche
View this post on Instagram
Découvrez notre collection de bûche signature ! Aujourd'hui nous vous proposons une bûche toute en douceur et gourmandise, à base de caramel et chocolat dulcey, notre bûche "Douceur Caramel". #buche #buchedenoel #noel #christmas #christmasiscoming #dulcey #caramel #douceur #artisanat #suisse #switzerland #geneve #geneva #instafood #instapastry #instamoment #foodstagram #mof #pastrychef #chef #pastry #patisserie
17. Maison Kayser Macaron-Topped Bûche
18. Ritz Paris Spiral Bûche
View this post on Instagram
The Pastry Chef @francoisperretpatisserie has created a delicious Christmas Log composed of a moist biscuit with torrefied hazelnuts in a chocolate spiral and gold powder. To enjoy at home or at the Bar Vendôme. Available by special order, 48 hours in advance, at the Ritz Paris Concept Store at +33 1 43 16 32 74. #noelauritzparis #rendezvous15placevendome
19. Pierre Hermé’s Hidden Treasures Bûche
View this post on Instagram
🇫🇷 Pour Noël cette année, Pierre Hermé propose une création unique et féérique ✨ Écorce Trésors Cachés est une sculpture “trompe-l’oeil" d’exception en chocolat noir et aux courbes singulières, réalisée à la main. Votre bûche de Noël s’y glisse comme dans un écrin à croquer, pour un inoubliable moment de partage. Disponible sur commande pour une livraison en région parisienne du 22 au 25 décembre. . . 🇬🇧 For Christmas this year, Pierre Hermé fascinates us with a unique and magical creation ✨ Écorce Trésors Cachés is an exclusive and illusory Dark Chocolate sculpture with unusual, handmade curves. The perfect setting for a Yule log! The Christmas bûche slips easily inside the edible wrapping, for an unforgettable shared moment. Only available on order in Paris between December 22nd and 25th.
20. Mushroom Bûche from Sur La Table
View this post on Instagram
Took 2.5 hr baking class from @surlatable It wasn’t what I expected but I learned how I should organize an OT group baking session for the future. Throughout the class, I did a lot of activity analysis! There were a lot of social interactions, social participation, group effort, taking turn, visual spatial, hand-eye coordination, cognition, memory etc!!! The final product is Buche De Noel with chocolate buttercream outside and coffee buttercream inside with some meringue mushrooms 🍄! #bakingclass #cakedecorating #surlatablecookingclass #surlatable #buchedenoel #chocolateyulelog #otlife #groupbakingclass #flourlesschocolatecake #베이킹수업 #커피초코케이크 #부쉬드노엘 #크리스마스케이크 #christmascake #yulelog #부슈드노엘
21. Sleek Red-berry Callebaut Chocolate Bûche
View this post on Instagram
Bonjour! O Natal está no ar! A época mais linda do ano está chegando! A nossa Bûche de Nöel de frutas vermelhas com creme de baunilha e ganache de chocolate belga branco @callebautchocolate! Já pensou nessa lindeza na sua ceia de Natal?! DÉLICIEUX! Exclusivo para encomendas! #patisserie #pastry #bûchedenoël #buchedenoel #callebaut #mariaantonieta #mariaantonietacampinas #marieantoinette