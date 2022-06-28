[Sponsored content] What if 2022 was the year you decided to move to the French Alps?
Right now, hundreds of companies in the city of Grenoble, France are hiring, and they are looking for talented people like you!
With the recent surge in recruitment, the city of Grenoble wants to give outsiders a look at the professionals who work and live in this beautiful city.
In this short film series, you will be invited into the lives of different people who all have chosen to make their lives in Grenoble.
But, what does it mean to live and work there? For some, it means attacking work on Monday and scaling the mountains on the weekends. For others, it means starting the morning at the office and finishing the evening at one of the city’s many concert venues or restaurants. The possibilities are endless!
There are a million things to be passionate about in Grenoble and a million ways to thrive both personally and professionally.
Watch Lea share her story:
Discover more Grenoble stories here.
Psst: If you’re in Boston on June 28th, come mingle with several members of the vibrant Grenoble cleantech community!
The event will include a panel discussion: Boston-Grenoble: Born to be Green “Café des Entrepreneurs”, in English and in person only, with CEA Tech, powerhouse STMicro, Schneider Electric and 3 startups from Grenoble. It will take place the evening of Tuesday, June 28th, at the French Consul General’s residence.
This is a free event, but space is limited, so register early!
—————-
Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.