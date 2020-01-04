Where to Get Galette des Rois in Miami 2020

Now that we’re done with bûche de Noël, it’s time for galette des rois and Épiphanie (epiphany). The king cake, as it’s called in English, crowns the end of the holiday season on Sunday, January 5 but you can continue to get it all month. Here’s where to get a good galette des rois in Miami.

Atelier Monnier

The galette des rois will have a place of honor all January in the windows of Atelier Monnier, which has four stores in Miami. Each creation is composed of a frangipane, a tasty blend of almond cream and pastry cream. One feeds 6-9 people ($39.95) or there’s an individual portion ($5.95). Each galette comes with a crown and a fève. — Pinecrest, (305-666-8696); Brickell, (305-456-5015), South Beach (786-359-4033); Bird Road (786-452-7780)

Mirabelle

At Mirabelle‘s in Downtown Miami, foodies will find two kinds of galettes des rois concocted by pastry chef Georges Berger, meilleur ouvrier de France: one with almond cream and the other with pistachio cream. One galette feeds up to 8 people ($28 – $31). — 114 SE 1st St, Miami (786-440-6561)

Buena Vista Deli

In Midtown, Corine Lefebvre and her husband Joël honor the South of France by offering the couronne des rois at Buena Vista Deli. This brioche cake is covered with sugar and candied fruit. The establishment also offers a traditional frangipane galette. One size can serve 6 people ($28) or 12 people ($48). Fèves and crowns are also available. — 3252 NE 1st Ave Suite 107, Miami (305-576-3945)

Maison Valentine

Lovers of sweets will appreciate Maison Valentine‘s creations in Miami Beach. Pastry chef Stéphane Merlat offers a galette that should delight fans of the traditional frangipane puff pastry. A galette feeds 6 people ($29.95) or there’s an individual size ($4.95). — 1112 15th St, Miami Beach (786-535-1432)

Café Crème

As they do every year, Corentin Finot and Claude Postel, the co-founders of Café Crème in North Miami, feature galettes made in the pure tradition, following a recipe with almond cream and not frangipane. Several sizes are available, serving from 4-20 people ($18 to $90). — 750 NE 125th St, North Miami (786-409-3961)

Les Moulins La Fayette

In Miami Beach, the bakery-pâtisserie Les Moulins La Fayette on Lincoln Road also showcases galettes des rois made with frangipane. It’s available in three sizes, for 4, 6, or 8 people ($32.95 – $44.95). Individual slices can also be purchased. Galettes come with a crown and a fève. — 211 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach (786-773-1400)

Paul

On Lincoln Road, Paul is ready to delight for Epiphanie. The brand offers frangipane galettes des rois, with ceramic fèves and crowns. One galette serves 8 people ($32.95) or get an individual portion ($5.95). — 450 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach (305-531-1200)

La Bonne Adresse

Frangipane lovers will enjoy galettes from La Bonne Adresse in Hollywood, made by pastry chef Julien Van Steenwinckel and his sister Émilie. Each one serves 8 people ($42) and comes with a fève and a crown. There’s also an individual portion ($5.50). — 2003 Harrison St, Hollywood (954-927-6458)

Events

In partnership with the French-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida (FACC), Madeleine & Co is organizing a galette competition, with several bakers from Miami and its region in attendance. The competition will be held on Thursday, January 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Grand Beach Hotel in Surfside. — 9449 Collins Ave, Surfside; Info and reservations here