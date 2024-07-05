L’Alliance New York to Celebrate Bastille Day with Art, Film, and Champagne

It will be a “grandiose” Bastille Day, promises Tatyana Franck, the president of L’Alliance New York (formerly known as FIAF). The organization is ready for a day of festivities on Madison Avenue, between 59th and 63rd Street, and on the premises of the institution Franck has led for two years. July 14th falls on a Sunday this year, the only day of the week when the municipality is capable of closing this major New York road to cars, so this 2024 edition celebrating the French Fête nationale in Manhattan will be perfectly attuned to celebrations across the Atlantic.

Five hours of outdoor festivities

The artist JR will be there to show his work, Inside Out, an interactive project he has taken all over the world over the last few years. From 12pm to 5pm, New Yorkers can have their photos taken in a photobooth and stick their self-portrait to Madison Avenue, to form an enormous fresco, the length of the block, which will be on display all day. All of these portraits are part of a vast project called, “Faces of Francophonie.” Alliances françaises around the world will send the portraits they have collected to form a single work, a giant mosaic celebrating the diversity of the French-speaking world.

“Inside Out” by JR. © L’Alliance New York

Of course, there will be live music with DJ Julien, as you stroll from stand to stand, discovering the fifty or so French and local brands at the festival. This year, with two weeks to go before the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris, a sporty theme has been chosen to guide the activities on offer for children.

There will of course be performances, including a re-enactment of “Blank Placard Dance, replay,” a 1967 performance by French choreographer Anne Collod. Originally created by Anna Halprin in response to the Vietnam War and social unrest in the U.S., Anne Collod has remounted this seminal work for 30 amateur dancers carrying blank placards, accompanied by a brass band heading downtown. There’s an interactive element as well: Bastille Day spectators will be invited to participate by proposing messages to be written on the blank placards.

Tastings and film screenings indoors

As always, Bastille Day at L’Alliance New York will take place as well on their 60th Street premises. From 1pm to 2:30pm and from 3:30pm to 5pm, two tasting sessions will be offered on the 8th floor of L’Alliance, in the newly renovated Skyroom, where participants can discover a selection of summer wines and champagne, accompanied by sweets from La Maison du Chocolat. The festivities will be crowned by a jazz concert featuring the Margot Sergent Quartet. Tickets are available here (minimum age 21).

Cinema will also be in the spotlight in the Florence Gould Theatre, with two recent films screened in French with English subtitles:

At 2pm: the animated film Chicken for Linda! (original title, Linda veut du poulet!) by Chiara Malta and Sébastien Laudenbach. It is the tender, funny story of a mother and daughter strolling the streets of their city. This Franco-Italian feature won an award at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival. Tickets available here.

At 5:30pm, Quentin Dupieux’s hilarious and delirious comedy Daaaaaali!, a tribute to Salvador Dali starring Gilles Lellouche, Édouard Baer, Jonathan Cohen, Anaïs Demoustier, and Romain Duris. Tickets available here.

Bastille Day with L’Alliance New York will take place outdoors, from 12pm to 5pm, on Madison Avenue between 59th and 63rd. Tasting of wines and champagnes from 1pm to 3:30pm in the Skyroom, 22 East 60th Street (tickets here). Showing of two films in the Florence Gould Theater, 55 East 59th Street, Chicken for Linda! at 2pm, and Daaaaaali! at 5:30pm (tickets here).

This article was originally published in French on French Morning. It has been translated by Catherine Rickman.