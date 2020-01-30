Where to Get Crêpes in Miami

Sunday, February 2 isn’t only the day of the Super Bowl. While some will be watching the game, others will be enjoying good crêpes for Chandeleur. Here’s a list of places in Miami and the surrounding area where you can treat yourself to a French crêpe.

La Croquantine

Among the newcomers, Matthieu Cartron, who recently opened the boulangerie-bistro La Croquantine in Doral, makes various sweet and savory crêpes. Opt for the Campagnarde with chicken, mozzarella and mushrooms, before letting yourself be seduced by a sweet crêpe with dark chocolate or jam. Cost is $8 to $13.50. — 7930 NW 36th St #30, Doral (786-899-0509)

Advertisement

A La Folie Cafe Français

A La Folie Cafe Francais makes a great crêpe batter. This Miami Beach establishment, located on Española Way, offers a wide selection of savory crêpes made with buckwheat flour. Give in to the temptation of the Impériale, the house signature, with mushrooms and truffle oil and a duck leg confit. If you still have a little room left, succumb to a crêpe with chestnut cream, honey, or caramelized pears. Expect to spend $5 to $18 for a crêpe. — 516 Española Way, Miami Beach (305-538-4484)

Crepe Connection Cafe

At Crepe Connection Café in Miami, you can enjoy traditional recipes from Bretagne, but also updated recipes such as Tropical Chicken with grilled chicken, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and pineapple, or The Cuban with grilled steak, pepper, and mushrooms, all seasoned with an onion sauce. On the sweet side, the Fruity Monkey with banana and strawberries, drizzled with chocolate, will make you drool. Prices range from $5.50 to $13. — 14264 SW 8th St, Miami (305-485-0085)

Voo La Voo Cafe

At Wilton Manors, near Fort Lauderdale, Bretagne native Sylvie Le Nouail makes and flips her buckwheat galettes in the purest tradition of her native region. Her Voo La Voo Cafe menu features classic recipes such as the ham, cheese, and egg, as well as more original creations such as La Printanière with goat cheese, pears, strawberries, caramelized nuts, and avocado, not to mention several sweet recipes. Expect to spend $8 to $14 per crêpe. — 2430 NE 13th Ave, Wilton Manors (754-200-5285)

Bucks

Recently opened in the Central Fare food hall at Virgin MiamiCentral station, Bucks offers crêpes and galettes in a rectangular shape. On the menu: the traditional complet option, as well as more original and local recipes. Cost is $5 to $12 per crêpe. — 600 NW 1st Ave, Miami (833-327-3737)

Blue Paris Bakery & Bistro

The sweet crêpes concocted by Blue Paris Bakery & Bistro in Miami Beach should also delight the taste buds of any foodie. The bistro, which opened last October near Lincoln Road, offers the traditional sugar and jam crêpes as well as a blueberry and cotija creation, all topped with maple syrup. — 1629 Collins Ave, Miami Beach (786-536-7255)

La Bonne Crêpe

Savory or sweet, the creations of La Bonne Crêpe in Fort Lauderdale will satisfy all desires. The store, located on Las Olas Boulevard, is not fancy and offers a long list of crêpes in an American style such as The American with ground meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, caramelized onions, and cornichons, or Ocean with salmon and broccoli, drizzled with a crab bisque. Each one is $7 to $26, depending on the recipe. — 815 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale (954-761-1515)

Mirabelle, Semilla

Enjoy crêpes after-hours at Mirabelle, the shop of Meilleur Ouvrier de France Georges Berger in Downtown Miami, or at Semilla in Miami Beach. Both establishments concoct different recipes, including the queen of all French crêpes: the Suzette, flambéed with Grand Marnier and flavored with orange zest. — Mirabelle, 114 SE 1st ST. Miami (786-440-6561); Semilla, 1330 Alton Rd, Miami Beach (305-674–6522)