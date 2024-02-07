[Webinar] Unlocking the French Dream: Your Pathway to a Second Home or Relocation to France

Join us for an exclusive webinar where we will unravel the secrets to making moving to or buying a second home in France a tangible possibility.
This webinar is designed to provide you with valuable insights, practical tips, and firsthand experiences to empower you to take concrete steps towards owning a second home or relocating entirely to the captivating landscapes of France.
Thursday, February 15, at 12pm ET · 11am CT · 9am PT
We will cover the following topics:
Introduction
Setting the stage for the discussion on the attainability of owning a second home in France.
Making it Possible
Exploring the strategies and resources that can make your dream of living in France a reality.
Affordability and Quality of Life
Discover the affordability, quality of food, and enriching way of life that make owning a second home in France an enticing prospect.
Financial Aspects
Understanding the tax advantages and financial viability of owning a second home in France.
Legal and Social Considerations
Unveiling the legal framework and health benefits of the social system in France, ensuring a seamless transition for homeowners.
Client Testimonial
Gain valuable perspectives from one of our US clients who successfully navigated the process of owning a second home in France. Hear firsthand from Gordon, who along with his wife Deb made his dream of a second home in France happen. Gordon will share his experience and insights on making it work financially and practically.
Interactive Q&A Session
Engage with our experts and guests as we dedicate 15 minutes at the end of the webinar for an interactive Q&A session. You will also have the opportunity to ask Gordon about his experience firsthand.
Don’t miss this opportunity to gain invaluable insights and expert advice on making your dream of a second home or relocating to France come true. Join us and take the first step towards embracing a new way of life in France.
You will be able to ask all of your questions live! You can also send them to us prior to the webinar, at: [email protected]