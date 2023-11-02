[Webinar] Relocate to Batignolles (17th) – Paris’ New Hip and Family-oriented Neighborhood

In this webinar, three experts will give you tips on how to prepare for your relocation to Paris.

We will focus on Batignolles, Paris’ new hip and family-oriented neighborhood.

We will address housing and lifestyle, and help you navigate the administrative process of relocating to France.

We will also cover the subject of education and discuss choosing a school for children in Paris’ 17th arrondissement, the admissions process, curriculums, and aid in French/English as additional languages.

Wednesday, November 8, at 12pm ET · 11am CT · 9am PT · 6pm in France

[Free registration]

With:

Manuel Ravier , founder of Investissement-Locatif.com

A graduate in business law (Paris Nanterre University) and finance (IAE Paris Sorbonne), Manuel Ravier is a French entrepreneur and investor. His company Investissement-Locatif.com, which has seen over €100 million invested in real estate in France, is now the leader in rental investment advice for existing properties.

, founder of Investissement-Locatif.com A graduate in business law (Paris Nanterre University) and finance (IAE Paris Sorbonne), Manuel Ravier is a French entrepreneur and investor. His company Investissement-Locatif.com, which has seen over €100 million invested in real estate in France, is now the leader in rental investment advice for existing properties. Delphine Brière from My Paris Touch

The genesis of MyParisTouch is a project of professional reconversion in which Delphine aspired to highlight her skills, desires, values and knowledge. Her mission is to facilitate the settling down in Paris and to help expatriates organize their new life without stress, saving them time and energy. Her services cover all aspects of relocation, to ensure a successful transition and guarantee a personalized offer.

from My Paris Touch The genesis of MyParisTouch is a project of professional reconversion in which Delphine aspired to highlight her skills, desires, values and knowledge. Her mission is to facilitate the settling down in Paris and to help expatriates organize their new life without stress, saving them time and energy. Her services cover all aspects of relocation, to ensure a successful transition and guarantee a personalized offer. Rebecca Frances from La Preschool des Batignolles

La Preschool des Batignolles is a bilingual international preschool in the heart of Batignolles, in Paris 17. Opened since September 2021, they welcome families from different nationalities and offer the very best of what the early years has to offer with their in house blended curriculum between the French Nationale and British Early Years Foundation Stage along with their passion for outdoor learning where the children spend half of their day outdoors, every day.

You will be able to ask all your questions live. You can also send them to us prior to the webinar, at: [email protected]