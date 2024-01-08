Vote for Your Favorite Baker at the Best Baguette in New York Competition

It’s an event that we at Frenchly and French Morning particularly love, not only because it showcases the extraordinary talents of the best bakers in New York, but also because it allows us to bring you, dear readers, into the fold. Every year, hundreds of you come together for the Best Baguette in New York Competition, so we are happy to announce the venue for the 2024 edition. It will take place on Tuesday, March 19, from 6pm to 8pm, in a new location in the heart of Manhattan: The Market Line, located at 115 Delancey Street on the Lower East Side.

Taste and vote!

Many of you are already familiar with the concept: on this tasty evening, you will have the opportunity to taste beads, baguettes, and other original and unparalleled artisan creations. Then, once your tour of the stands is over, you will be able to vote for your favorite baguette to determine the winners of the Fan Prize. All this is accompanied by a buffet of cheese and charcuterie, and a glass of wine.

An additional prize will be selected, from a jury of professionals. Chefs and expert bakers will do a blind tasting of the baguettes in competition, and vote, just like you, to award the Grand Prize for the Best Baguette in New York.

Pick your favorite bakeries

Before we see you on March 19, you’ll have the chance to nominate your favorite bakeries, who will then have the opportunity to participate in the finale. Tell us the name of your favorite bakery by filling out this form before January 12. We’re counting on you!

Tickets for the finale are already available for sale here. A bit of advice: don’t wait to snag your spot…

The 2024 edition of the Best Baguette in New York Competition is sponsored by Paris Gourmet, Les Moulins de Soulanges and Thierry Atlan – Meilleur Ouvrier de France.