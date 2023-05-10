The Best Baguette in London Competition: Here are the Finalists

After a successful first edition in 2019, the “Best Baguette of London” is back again. And the competitors for 2023 have been chosen by you, our readers! The final round of the competition, organized by French Morning London, will take place on Tuesday, May 16, at the Insurance Hall in the heart of the City, in front of a jury of professional bakers.

The selected bakeries will present their baguettes, and you will be able to go from stand to stand, taste their products, and vote for the People’s Choice Award. Our jury, whose members have been selected by Dominique Anract, President of the French National Confederation of Bakeries and Pastries, will award two prizes following a blind taste test: the “Grand Prix,” and “The Best Speciality Bread.”

To accompany your tasting, there will be a cheese and charcuterie buffet with delicious French jams and spreads. You will also be able to try cocktails or a glass of wine, and take part in a wine tasting.

Below, you can find the list of finalists, in alphabetical order.