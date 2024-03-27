The Best Croissant in San Francisco Competition is Back! Vote for your Favorite Bakeries

After its dazzling success last year, the Best Croissant competition will returned to San Francisco in 2024!

The finale will take place on Sunday, May 19, at Clift Royal Sonesta in San Francisco, in front of a jury of professional chefs. The best bakeries will present their viennoiseries, and you will be able to pass from stand to stand, trying croissants and other delicious viennoiseries, and vote for the People’s Choice Award. Our judges, after participating in a blind tasting of the croissants, will award the Grand Prize. You can book your place now, here. But we will need your help to determine the finalists. Vote for the bakeries in competition, and tell us which you like the best. Here is the form, where you can mark your three favorites. The 2024 edition of the Best Baguette in San Francisco competition is made possible thanks to our generous sponsor, Beurremont.