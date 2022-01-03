France’s region of Bordeaux, the capital of which also happens to be a city called Bordeaux, is internationally known as one of the most important wine producers. But what else do Americans know about this fascinating French region called the Nouvelle-Aquitaine and what is cognac really made of? (Spoiler: grapes!)

Bordeaux is home to a constellation of villages like the picturesque Saint-Émilion that is known for producing wine. But there is much more than meets the eye. For instance, what is that mysterious Sahara in the middle of Europe called Dune du Pilat and why are the Grottes de Lascaux, in the Dordogne region, important to our history of humankind? Find out more in our latest video where we talk about Bordeaux, the wine and the region, bien sûr. The Frenchly team has gone to the streets to ask Americans whether they know anything at all about the French Southwest.

