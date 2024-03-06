[Sponsored Article] With over forty years of expertise, Vedettes de Paris offers an unforgettable experience aboard boats at the base of the Eiffel Tower, providing the finest vistas of Parisian monuments along the Seine during Guided or Aperitif Cruises.

Discover Paris Differently

To ensure a memorable outing with loved ones, Vedettes de Paris provides hour-long cruises with knowledgeable guides who unveil the secrets of the French capital while you gaze upon iconic sights such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame de Paris, the Conciergerie, the Alexandre III bridge, and the Louvre museum, both day and night! Additionally, Vedettes de Paris is introducing the first 100% electric boat on the Seine! Unlike traditional boats powered by combustion engines, this electric boat operates silently, delivering a serene experience while minimizing disruption to marine life.

To elevate your Seine experience, all boats feature a bar stocked with a variety of beverages (champagne, wine, beer, sodas, coffee, tea…) and delectable snacks (sandwiches, chips, cookies, pancakes…) to cater to every craving. Don’t miss the chance to savor a glass of champagne from the renowned Duval Leroy House, a quintessential French treat! Vedettes de Paris also offers nightly aperitif cruises for an authentic Parisian experience. These cruises are not guided, but instead feature musical entertainment.

Extend your Experience at Café des Vedettes

For those seeking to prolong their Eiffel Tower experience, the Café des Vedettes terrace offers a selection of sweet and savory delights sourced from French producers, alongside an array of cocktails. Additionally, guests can enjoy lunch at the Francette restaurant situated on the Vedettes de Paris boarding pontoon. This three-story restaurant promises a quintessential Parisian dining adventure: seafood delights on the rooftop Francette Penthouse, traditional French cuisine on the main floor, and a unique underwater wine cellar on the lower level.

Don’t miss the opportunity to admire Paris’s iconic monuments. Open daily from 11 am to 11 pm (seasonal variations apply).

