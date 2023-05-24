To Do in Paris: French Cooking Classes (Taught in English) for an Unforgettable Experience

[Sponsored article] French cooking is considered some of the best in the world, and there’s no better way to experience it than by diving into the heart of it with a cooking class at Cook’n With Class.

French Culture Through Food

Cook’n With Class opened its doors in 2007 and is consistently ranked as one of the best cooking schools in Paris. It was founded by Chef Eric Fraudeau, who combined his decades of experience in the hospitality & culinary industries and his passion for teaching to bring visitors of Paris in touch with French culture. His vision was to create a school that not only teaches the techniques of French cuisine (which students can use in their everyday cooking), but also provides an enriching cultural experience.

All Cooks, Small Groups

Cook’n With Class welcomes cooks of all levels, from beginners to experts. Whether you’re a solo traveler, a couple, or a group of friends, you’ll find a class that suits you. Classes are taught in English, with French culture at the core of every lesson.

Classes are limited to 8-10 participants: this allows you to get personalized lessons from the chef and a hands-on experience. The classes are also designed to be fun and interactive, with plenty of opportunities to taste and learn about the ingredients and techniques. Their cozy home kitchens provide a relaxed atmosphere in which to enjoy learning about authentic French cuisine.

Something for Everyone

Cook’n With Class offers a wide range of classes, from classic French cuisine and market tours to pastry and baking, or even cheese and wine tasting. You can learn both how to make a perfect croissant, and how to improve your knife sharpening skills. All classes are taught using fresh, seasonal ingredients, and recipes are provided for you to recreate at home.

Additionally, Cook’n With Class also offers private events for larger groups, as well as personalized private lessons. If you’re celebrating a special occasion or looking for a team-building activity, the school can create an experience that meets your needs. You can enjoy a family-style dinner or a baking workshop, and the team will take care of everything from the menu to the wine pairing.

Kids Rule in This School!

Looking for something for younger cooks? Check out the “en famille” classes! Children aged 6-12 can join a pâtisserie or macaron class, and kids from age 9-15 can join a 3-course menu cooking class where they’ll be paired with their parent or guardian to learn and enjoy together, “en famille.”

For Food & Travel Lovers

If you’re wishing to take that culinary adventure further, Cook’n With Class would like to introduce you to its sister brand, Let’s Eat The World – Culinary Experiences for Travel Lovers.

Get a unique experience and deepen your love of cooking with an extended culinary adventure. These week-long tours offer not only cooking classes, but also food tours, wine tastings, and plenty of cultural excursions in Paris, Provence, Seville, and beyond.

Standing Apart

What sets Cook’n With Class apart is the generosity of the team. They are passionate about sharing their knowledge of French cuisine and culture, and they always go above and beyond to make sure you leave with unforgettable memories. You’ll leave with new skills, new friends, and a deeper appreciation for France and its food.

So why not come join and learn how to cook à la française?

Book your next culinary adventure with Cook’n With Class and discover why it is one of the most popular cooking schools in Paris. Bon appétit!

Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.