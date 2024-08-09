Things to do in Cannes, France 

Cannes, France (pronounced like the word “can”), renowned for the glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival, is a gem on the French Riviera that has much more to offer than that particular annual event. This low key metropolitan marvel offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of Nice, while preserving the charm of a quaint Provençal village. The combination of its rich history, cultural impact, and high-profile nature ensures that Cannes will remain a bucket-list destination for a long time to come.

Today, the city entices visitors with its picturesque beach clubs and spectacular fireworks displays. Water activities and yachting adventures abound, complemented by upscale shopping experiences. And for breathtaking panoramic views, a visit to the Le Suquet neighborhood is a must. With its blend of allure and elegance, Cannes might just tempt you to stay a little longer on the Riviera (and avoid Monaco and the like, which tend to attract the worst of mass tourism in the region).

We’ve compiled our handy Cannes travel tips and everything you need to know for your next visit. And if you need a place to stay, we already have a list of our favorite hotels in Cannes ready to go.

Why Visit Cannes?

Located less than an hour from Nice International Airport, and well-connected to the rest of the French Riviera by an efficient train system, Cannes is the perfect base for exploring this sunny region of France. Imagine Jane Birkin summer vibes: high-end couture alongside wicker baskets, and sun-kissed visitors enjoying the Riviera sunshine in skimpy bikinis, often topless, at one of the Croisette’s beach clubs. Cannes welcomes around 3 million visitors each year, hosting a mix of locals, international businesspeople, seafarers, and savvy travelers who know exactly what to expect from this enchanting destination.

Where is Cannes?

Cannes is located on the southeastern coast of France, along the Mediterranean Sea, in the region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur. It is situated between the towns of Antibes and Mandelieu-La Napoule, and is part of the French Riviera, also known as the Côte d’Azur. This prime location places Cannes within easy reach of other notable destinations such as Nice, Monaco, and Saint-Tropez.

Cannes is conveniently located for easy day trips to other French Riviera destinations. Antibes, with its charming beaches and historic old town, is just 15 minutes away. A one-hour drive brings you to the artistic hilltop village of Saint-Paul de Vence. Meanwhile, Nice, with its vibrant markets and Promenade des Anglais, is only 30 minutes from Cannes.

Cannes History and Culture

Cannes’ history stretches back to ancient times, when it was a modest fishing village known as Aegitna. Initially inhabited by the Ligurian Oxybii tribe, the area was later conquered by the Romans around the 2nd century BCE. The Romans appreciated its strategic importance, using Cannes as a point for trade and military advantage due to its proximity to the Mediterranean Sea.

During the medieval period, Cannes faced a series of invasions and power struggles. In the 10th century, it became part of the territory controlled by the monks of Lérins Abbey, who fortified the region to protect it from Saracen pirate raids. The construction of the fortified tower on Île Sainte-Marguerite (more about what you can do there later) and the castle on Île Saint-Honorat are lasting legacies of this era. By the 14th century, Cannes had evolved into a more secure and prosperous community, largely thanks to the protection provided by the monks.

The modern transformation of Cannes began in the 19th century, when it caught the eye of the British aristocracy. In 1834, Lord Henry Brougham, a former Lord Chancellor of Great Britain, visited Cannes, and was so entranced by its beauty that he built a villa there. His endorsement sparked a trend among the wealthy British and European jet-set, leading to the construction of luxurious villas and hotels. This influx of affluent visitors significantly boosted Cannes’ development, turning it into a fashionable resort town.

The 20th century marked Cannes’ emergence as an international cultural hub. The inaugural Cannes Film Festival was held in 1946, establishing the city as a premier destination for filmmakers, actors, and cinema enthusiasts internationally. This annual event added a layer of prestige to Cannes’ cultural landscape.

Top Attractions in Cannes

Cannes is a city that is quite easy to navigate, considering how many of its attractions are clustered along La Croisette. From there, you’ll need to do a little uphill walking to get to the Le Suquet neighborhood, which offers stunning views of the area. The rest of the city is easily walkable and unfolds naturally, making it a delight to explore.

La Croisette

La Croisette is the city’s iconic boulevard, and one of the main Cannes attractions. This palm-lined promenade is renowned for its stunning sea views, luxury hotels, and high-end boutiques. Originally developed in the 19th century, La Croisette was transformed into a symbol of opulence and sophistication when Lord Henry Brougham built his villa there, attracting wealthy travelers and setting the stage for Cannes’ reputation as a luxury travel destination.

Today, La Croisette remains the heart of Cannes’ upscale lifestyle, featuring prestigious hotels like the Carlton and Martinez, a range of designer boutiques, and exquisite dining options. The boulevard comes alive during events like the Cannes Film Festival, where it serves as a vibrant hub of activity with red-carpet premieres and star-studded parties.

Palais des Festivals et des Congrès

The Palais des Festivals et des Congrès is the center of Cannes’ cultural and event scene. Known for hosting the world-famous Cannes Film Festival, the modernist building is a central venue for cinema, conferences, and international events. It is marked with grand architecture, featuring expansive glass facades and a sweeping staircase.

Beyond the film festival, the Palais des Festivals hosts a variety of events throughout the year, from trade shows and business conferences to cultural exhibitions and concerts. Its versatile spaces and cutting-edge facilities make it a premier location for major gatherings, attracting visitors from all over.

Le Suquet (Cannes’ Old Town)

Le Suquet, the charming old town of Cannes, offers a glimpse into the city’s historical roots. Perched on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean, this picturesque district is characterized by its narrow, winding streets, quaint houses embraced by colorful bougainvillea, and medieval architecture. At the very top stands the ancient Château de Cannes, which provides panoramic views of the city and the bay below. The area is also home to the historic Église Notre-Dame d’Espérance. Wandering through Le Suquet feels like stepping back in time, with its traditional Provençal ambiance and charming cafes.

Cultural Experiences

No matter what you’re doing in Cannes, you have the perfect backdrop. Enjoy this spectacular atmosphere—it’s truly one-of-a-kind.

Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, and one of the best-known Cannes attractions. Established in 1946, it attracts the crème de la crème of the film industry, including filmmakers, actors, and critics. The festival is renowned for its red-carpet premieres, exclusive events, and the highly coveted Palme d’Or award, which honors the best film presented. Some of the most famous winners include Taxi Driver, La Dolce Vita, and Blue is the Warmest Color. The event transforms Cannes into a global cinema hub, with screenings and parties that celebrate the art of filmmaking, and showcase the latest in cinematic innovation.

Beyond its allure and grandeur, the Cannes Film Festival serves as a significant platform for both established and emerging filmmakers. It provides an opportunity for films to gain international recognition and distribution, often serving as a launchpad for future successes. The festival also includes a range of side events and industry panels that foster networking and collaboration, making it a crucial event in the film industry’s calendar.

Museums and Galleries

Cannes boasts a few museums and galleries that reflect the city’s vibrant cultural life. The Musée des explorations du monde (formerly known as the Musée de la Castre), is located in a medieval castle at the heights of Le Suquet, and offers an impressive collection of historic art and artifacts from around the world, from ancient masks to antique musical instruments. The Centre d’Art La Malmaison regularly features contemporary art exhibitions from both French and international artists. You may even with to visit Villa Domergue in the hills above Cannes for its stunning blend of Jean-Gabriel Domergue’s Parisian portraits, his wife Odette’s Mediterranean gardens, and the villa’s breathtaking bay views.

Cannes culture is further enriched by smaller galleries and spaces that showcase contemporary and emerging French and international artists. These are mostly located in the central part of Cannes, and primarily down rue d’Antibes. Galerie Vieceli is a staple of the local art scene focused on contemporary art, while the Hurtebize Galerie specializes in post-impressionist and modern art. You can also find Galerie Butterfly, Galerie Bel-Air, and Galerie Degreze (especially worth a visit) on the same street. There are also a few galleries down rue de Macé including Galerie Victoria and JP Art Galerie. Many galleries in this region are quite swanky, but you’re more likely to find something special and affordable at the Saturday vintage market in Cannes; for more art, consider a day trip to Saint-Paul de Vence.

Outdoor Activities

The South of France is an incredibly active area, particularly in hiking and water sports. Everyone and anyone is on a boat or working hard on their tan, from the gorgeous sailors (in for the day from Antibes) swabbing the decks of mega yachts in the afternoons, to the billionaires taking apéro aboard in the early evenings.

Beaches and Water Sports in Cannes

Cannes is well known for its pristine beaches and diverse water sports, making it a prime destination for sun and sea enthusiasts. The city’s coastline features a mix of public and private beaches, including the famous Plage de la Croisette. The best beach clubs are dotted along La Croisette one after another, but some renowned beach clubs include Restaurant Ondine & Vilebrequin La Plage, Carlton Beach Club, and Miramar Plage. Another beach club located a bit farther down the coast is Playa Chica, which also has a floating swim platform. For those seeking more active activities, Cannes offers a range of water sports, from jet skiing and paddleboarding to sailing and windsurfing. The warm, crystal clear waters of the bay provide ideal conditions for these activities, while numerous beach clubs and rental services cater to both casual beachgoers and adventurous water sports lovers. Some noteworthy rental companies include Sea First Kayak, Cannes Jet-Ride Evasion, Classic Boat Tours, and the luxe Arthaud Yachting.

Hiking and Nature Walks in Cannes

Outdoor activities in Cannes include a variety of hiking and nature walks that showcase the stunning natural beauty of the French Riviera. The nearby hills and surrounding countryside provide picturesque trails with lush landscapes and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean coastline. One notable route is the scenic hike to the Mont Chevalier, which offers panoramic vistas of Cannes and the surrounding areas (especially at sunset). The trails in the Esterel Massif, just a short drive from the city, feature rugged red rock formations and diverse flora, ideal for those seeking a more challenging adventure. These are all free activities, oftentimes including free parking.

Shopping, Dining & Nightlife

Cannes is a luxury shopper’s paradise. La Croisette is lined with high-end boutiques from renowned designers like Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Hèrmes. Other boutiques can be found down all the streets of the Centre Ville, and especially down rue d’Antibes. You can find all the typical French brands from Sandro to Maje, and also local brands from the region, like Souleiado, with their vibrant Provençal prints. Chapellerie Tesi deserves a special mention for its high-end felt and straw hats and other head accessories, perfect for protecting you from the sun.

Dining in Cannes is equally exciting, with options ranging from Michelin-starred restaurants serving gourmet cuisine, to charming bistros offering authentic Provençal dishes. Some favorites include La Môme, Da Laura Cannes, La Brouette de Grand Mère, Anna Cannes, Le Speakeasy, Délicatessen Cave, and La Petite Maison.

Local Markets

The Marché Forville, held in a bustling covered market building, offers a delightful array of fresh produce, aromatic herbs, local cheeses, and artisanal products. This lively market is a great place to sample Provençal delicacies and immerse oneself in Cannes culture. (Be sure to sample some fresh beignets de fleurs de courgettes or pissaladière, both local specialties. The more adventurous might even try a tourte de blettes, a sweet pastry filled with Swiss chard.) Additionally, the Marché de la Bocca, a popular outdoor market, provides a more laid-back atmosphere, with its diverse stalls selling everything from fresh seafood to handmade crafts. These markets not only offer a taste of the region’s flavors, but also provide a glimpse into the daily life and traditions of Cannes. There are also vintage markets on the weekends, along Les Allées de la Liberté.

Gourmet Restaurants

Cannes dining options showcase the city’s reputation for fine dining and culinary excellence. These establishments offer a luxurious dining experience that reflects the best of Southern French and Mediterranean gastronomy. Michelin-starred restaurants such as La Palme d’Or, located in the Hôtel Martinez, provide a refined atmosphere, with menus crafted by acclaimed chefs who blend classic techniques with modern flavors. Another standout is Bistrot de L’Oasis, celebrated for its elegant ambiance and exquisite seasonal dishes. For those willing to make the trek, La Guérite on Île Sainte-Marguerite is renowned for its festive daytime atmosphere, Mediterranean dishes, and a see-and-be-seen type of crowd.

Bars and Clubs

Cannes nightlife offers an exciting array of bars and clubs that cater to diverse tastes and moods. For a sophisticated evening, patrons can enjoy stylish cocktail bars like Bar 58 at the Carlton Cannes, where expertly crafted drinks are served in a luxurious setting with views of the Croisette. The bustling Croisette area also features renowned spots like Le Baoli, where guests can enjoy upscale atmospheres and dance the night away. Medusa Cannes is known for its entertaining burlesque show and fun ambiance, bolstered by a thriving international DJ scene. Additionally, Cannes’ luxury hotels often offer exclusive nighttime experiences, including rooftop bars with stunning views of the Mediterranean. For a more laid-back experience, spots like L’Annex provide a relaxed environment, with casual vibes and a great selection of drinks.

Casinos

The Casino Barrière Le Croisette is a premier destination for both gambling and upscale leisure. It features a wide range of slot machines, table games, and exclusive VIP areas. Another notable part of Cannes nightlife is the Casino Barrière Les Princes, which combines classic games with spectacular seaside views. These casinos also host a variety of entertainment events, including live shows and themed parties.

Practical Tips for Visitors

Best Time to Visit Cannes

The best time to visit Cannes depends on your preferences for weather and activity levels. Spring (April to June) is ideal for pleasant temperatures and fewer crowds, with the added excitement of the Cannes Film Festival. Summer (July to August) offers warm, sunny weather perfect for beach activities, though it’s the peak tourist season and can be crowded and expensive. Autumn (September to October) provides a more relaxed experience with cooler temperatures and fewer tourists, making it great for exploring at a leisurely pace. Winter (November to March) offers a quieter, more affordable visit with milder weather, perfect for enjoying cultural attractions without the summer rush (however, many of the restaurants, hotels, and activities may be seasonally closed). Keep in mind that, despite the palm trees, Cannes does not have a tropical climate, so it is only truly warm enough to swim there from June through September.

Cannes Transportation Tips

Navigating Cannes is relatively straightforward, with a range of transportation options to suit different needs. The city is well-connected by public transport, including a reliable bus system, and a train station offering services to nearby destinations such as Nice and Monaco. (The trainline is on the very edge of the water, with spectacular views.) For local travel, walking is often the best way to explore Cannes, especially in the central areas like La Croisette and Le Suquet. Taxis and Uber are also readily available for more convenience, or for traveling outside the city center. If you’re planning to explore the surrounding region, renting a car can be advantageous, as it offers flexibility and access to the scenic routes of the French Riviera.

FAQs – Things to Do in Cannes, France:

What is the best time of year to visit Cannes?

The best time to visit Cannes is during the usual tourism season, kicking off with the Cannes Film Festival in May, and concluding at the end of August. This is when the city is at its most lively, with the greatest number of things to do.

Are there any budget-friendly activities in Cannes?

Cannes may have a reputation for luxury, but there are plenty of budget-friendly activities to enjoy. You can easily rent an Airbnb for under $100 per night, and spend your trip exploring the charming Le Suquet neighborhood, relaxing on public beaches, and wandering through local markets like Marché Forville. You can also take scenic walks along La Croisette, and visit free public parks and gardens. The city’s beaches (one of our favorites being Plage des Rochers de la Bocca) are also free to explore, and generally have free parking lots nearby. You can also go swimming in rocky, but visually stunning coves, on Île Sainte-Marguerite and Île Saint-Honorat, or pop over to Antibes one town over to dip your toes into the “Bay of Billionaires.”

How can tourists participate in the Cannes Film Festival?

Tourists can participate in the Cannes Film Festival by obtaining tickets to public screenings, which are available for certain films and events. While the main events and red-carpet premieres are typically reserved for industry professionals and accredited guests (aka celebrities), visitors can attend the Cinéma de la Plage, an outdoor screening series open to the public.