Dear Frenchly Readers!

Please join us next week, on March 23rd, 2022, at 6PM for our first-ever Frenchly book club event. This is a one hour event.

To sign up for this live Zoom event, please click here.

We will be discussing French novelist Alice Zeniter’s moving and inspiring novel, The Art of Losing, about the Algerian War and it’s aftermath and consequences.

Joining us: Frank Wynne, the translator of the novel, will be on the call to talk about translating this beautiful work into English. Wynne is the translator of many award-winning books and is also the author of the novel, I Was Vermeer.

The event will be hosted by Caitlin Shetterly, Editor in Chief of Frenchly and author of Frenchly’s popular weekly Le Weekend newsletter.

We hope you will join us!

(This event will be taped and made available on our YouTube channel after the event.)