You don’t always have the time (or money) for an impulse trip to France. But with the help of these nine NYC bars and restaurants, as far as your social media presence is concerned, you could be just a subway ride away from turning into that girl who faked her year abroad, with some incredible posts of these France-worthy New York restaurants.

1. Juliette

There’s an urban oasis hidden inside @juliettebkny in Williamsburg. Decked out in antique Parisian furniture, the brasserie feels like it exists indoors and outdoors at the same time, whether you’re in the main room, the back patio, or the seasonal rooftop bar. — 135 N 5th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249. website.

2. Sauvage

@sauvage_nyc in Greenpoint is a restaurant whose food, drinks, and marble-topped bar all seem made with the ‘Gram in mind. Chef Gabriel Salazar’s masterpiece is situated right off McCarren Park, and whether you’re sitting at the bar, by the window, or on the large expanse of sidewalk seating (would it be truly French without the terrasse?), you’ll be privy to some of the nicest views in North Brooklyn. — 905 Lorimer St, Brooklyn, NY 11222. website.

3. Jules

The next time you’re on St. Marks, trying to find a bar that’s not filled with NYU sophomores, stop by @julesbistrony for some live music, an excellent glass of wine, and the cutest storefront on the block. Sit outside and people watch while jazz trickles out from inside, and pretend you’re really on Rue Oberkampf in the 11th arrondissement. — 65 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003. website.

4. L’Express

You probably wouldn’t expect a 24-hour diner just off Union Square to be one of the prettiest French brasseries in lower Manhattan, but @lexpressnyc has some surprises up its sleeve. Designed to be a traditional Lyonnaise resto, L’Express has all the charm of Lyon and all the utility of a bustling NYC diner. Pro-tip: go late at night when it empties out to use the restaurant as your own personal photo booth. — 249 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003. website.

5. Le Barricou

The front of @lebarricou looks like a classic Parisian brasserie, with French doors that open onto the streets in summer, high ceilings, and lots of mirrors and glassware that create the impression that the room is made of air and light and little else. The back room, however, conjures up a different fantasy: a neighborhood pub in a small village in Bordeaux, perhaps, where the furnishings are lovingly worn and the staff boisterous and familiar. —533 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211. website.

6. Rue B

@rueb_nyc is one of those bars that should have a killer Instagram but just, for whatever reason, doesn’t. The walls are covered in classic black and white film posters, and the room is usually lit in a deep red wash that brings the neon signs of Pigalle to mind. There’s almost always live jazz, and it feels more like a solid neighborhood bar than anything else. A neighborhood on the Left Bank, that is. — 188 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009. website.

7. Balthazar

This SoHo staple, @balthazarny, has taken up a large chunk of Spring Street for more than two decades. Founded by British restaurateur Keith McNally, who is also responsible for The Odeon, Minetta Tavern, and Cherche Midi, this is the red-banquetted downtown restaurant where you take visiting out-of-towners to impress them. As long as they’re paying. — 80 Spring St, New York, NY 10012. website.

8. Excuse My French

All budding food bloggers should visit @excusemyfrenchtapasbar for a picturesque cocktail with a sky blue toile wallpaper backdrop for that nice pop of color your account needs. Opt for an Aviation or a seasonal Rose Daiquiri for an extra color twist. — 96 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002. website.