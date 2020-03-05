Best Sommelier in France Pascaline Lepeltier: “Wine Is Not Art, It’s Craft”

Learn more Sounds Like Portraits is a podcast series created and hosted by Philippe Ungar in New York.

In 2018, French woman Pascaline Lepeltier achieved an historic double triumph, first winning the prestigious Meilleur Ouvrier de France title (in the Sommelier category) and then, the title of Best Sommelier of France. She’s the first woman ever to win these two competitions.

Lepeltier is a supporter of sustainable, non-industrial farming practices, not only because they are better for human health and nature, but also because they also make better wines. But, is it even possible to taste the differences between organic wines and non-organic wines?

As a sommelier, she has only two minutes to understand what her customers want and what will make them happy. Ungar asked the key question that anyone who likes wine and cheese wants to know the answer to: Are there guidelines to pairing wine with food?

Listen to Lepeltier speak with Ungar about her passion for sustainability, life as a sommelier, and wine pairings on this episode of the podcast Sounds Like Portraits.