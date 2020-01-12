Paris Cocktail Week Starts January 24

Event Details
From Friday, January 24, 2020
to Saturday, February 1, 2020
Paris Cocktail Week 2020
website here
Location : Paris
The city known for inventing cocktails is putting its best boozy foot forward during Paris Cocktail Week 2020.
From January 21 to February 1, 50 bars across the city will be offering special concoctions at a reduced price. Each establishment offers two unique drinks, one alcoholic and the other non-alcoholic, at 30 percent off from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Hit up women-run Combat, sexy Les Passerelles, chic L’Officine du Louvre, cozy Bluebird, and cocktail scene icons like Le Syndicat and Experimental Cocktail Club. Peruse the full list of bars to read about each location and what they’re offering.
View this post on Instagram
On est dans ce Nord de Paris en pleine mutation où les nouvelles adresses fleurissent. Celle-ci s’est déjà distinguée comme une référence, et ce à n’importe quelle heure du jour et de la nuit, dans un esprit brasserie revisité à la mode d’aujourd’hui. A base de décalage et de petites surprises mais toujours de saison et pour des néophytes comme des connaisseurs. Bienvenue dans un vrai “bar à manger” ! 📸 by Philippe Levy #pariscocktailweek #paris #cocktailpourtous #circuitcourt #courtcircuit #spiritfree #dryjanuary #lespritdeparis @n.o.r.d.n.o.r.d
Event Details
From Friday, January 24, 2020
to Saturday, February 1, 2020
Paris Cocktail Week 2020
website here
Location : Paris