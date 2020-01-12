Paris Cocktail Week Starts January 24

Event Details

Paris Cocktail Week 2020



Location : Paris

The city known for inventing cocktails is putting its best boozy foot forward during Paris Cocktail Week 2020.

From January 21 to February 1, 50 bars across the city will be offering special concoctions at a reduced price. Each establishment offers two unique drinks, one alcoholic and the other non-alcoholic, at 30 percent off from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hit up women-run Combat, sexy Les Passerelles, chic L’Officine du Louvre, cozy Bluebird, and cocktail scene icons like Le Syndicat and Experimental Cocktail Club. Peruse the full list of bars to read about each location and what they’re offering.