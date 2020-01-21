NYC’s Biggest Raclette Party Returns February 8 to Le District

Event Details

NYC's Raclette Party @ Le District

Reserve your tickets here Advertisement Time : 06:30 PM Location : Le District Address : 225 Liberty Street New York, NY 10281

The French love raclette (the process of melting cheese over potatoes, cornichons and meat, then eating it) so much they’ll do almost anything to justify eating it. A women’s magazine even recently declared that raclette was “good for your body”… We don’t promise you that you’ll lose any pounds, but we guarantee that you’ll have a great, warm, and friendly evening any time you do a raclette.

The recipe is simple: cheese — a lot of it — plus some potatoes, good charcuterie, and above all friends. That’s what you can expect on February 8, 2020 at the Raclette Party organized by French Morning at Le District.

Come with friends or family, sit down around Le District’s tables and have a delicious and good time.

To ensure success, we have changed partners this year and have chosen Le District and its excellent team to host this raclette event. Tickets are limited so you should reserve yours soon.

The evening will consist of two services: a first one from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and a second one from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

This year, in addition to your meal, your ticket gives you access to discounted rates at Le District’s two bars for 30 minutes before each service.

On our mark, get set, raclette!

Thanks to our sponsors Le District and Les Trois Petits Cochons.