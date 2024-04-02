Organize your Dream Wedding in a French Castle and Say ‘I Do’ the French Way

[Sponsored article] France, with its historical heritage, its beautiful coasts and countryside, its fine gastronomy and charming ‘Art de Vivre à la Française,’ has long been a dream destination for couples seeking a romantic wedding experience.

A Fairytale Wedding

Imagine, receiving your guests in an authentic 18th estate, boasting its own castle, 60-acre park, restaurant, brand-new wellness equipment, and even a nightclub, to celebrate one of the most important day of your life.

Le Domaine le Mezo, nestled in South Brittany, a 2.5 hour train ride from Paris, is situated in the heart of the renowned Gulf of Morbihan natural bay – one of the most beautiful bays in France.

Newly restored by Marie and Sébastien, a couple of entrepreneurs, the Domaine opened its door in June 2023 and now welcomes international private events and weddings.

The Perfect Venue for a Successful Wedding

Accommodating up to 130 guests on-site (and up to 200 guests as of Summer 2025), the Domaine offers the perfect setting for a weekend celebration with your loved ones. All accommodations, whether in the luxurious castle suites, the picturesque farm houses, or the elevated dormitory style lofts, offer a four-to-five-star guest-house experience.

Renovated with nature and sustainability at heart, each space offers scenic accommodations featuring high quality natural fabrics and furniture, earthy color palettes, and wood and stone building structures showcasing the Domaine’s historical past.

Nature is actually one of the many luxuries offered by Le Mezo. You and your guests can expect to enter the Domaine through its breathtaking century-old oak-lined entrance, enjoy endless views of the park from your lodgings, and wake up to the sound of birdsong.

France being a gastronomical and epicurean destination, it is only natural that Le Mezo has hired the best in-house Chefs, who will all bring their Michelin-starred expertise to your event menu. You can expect to indulge in a three-course menu, brunch, or garden party during your event stay, all crafted with fresh, organic, and local ingredients.

Finally, what’s more epicurean than partying until dawn? With its on-site, fully-equipped nightclub and bar, your guests can expect to dance til dawn before retiring to their private accommodations.

So, whether you plan to celebrate your wedding or renew your vows, Le Mezo’s dedicated team offers bespoke and bilingual follow-ups on any event inquiries.

From helping you draw the course of your stay; to liaising with local floral artists, decorators, and photographers prior to your event; to caring for you and your guests on the big day; the team at Le Mezo will welcome you warmly and make you feel ‘à la maison’ for your stay.

To find out more about Le Domaine Le Mezo and book your event, visit : https://domainelemezo.fr/en/

Pictures : ©Gaelle Le Boulicaut

Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.