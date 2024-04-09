Search
Celebrate the Art of French Gastronomy with Le Cordon Bleu Paris Workshops

Dimension photo Wp (13)

[Sponsored article] While shopping or sightseeing in Paris, take a gourmet break and treat yourself with Le Cordon Bleu Paris workshops! Located in the heart of Paris, a stone’s throw from the Eiffel Tower, the Parisian institute offers a wide range of workshops for individuals and groups. 

An ultra-modern school

Founded in 1895, Le Cordon Bleu, the Leading Global Network of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institutes, has been transmitting the techniques and expertise inherited from the great names of French cuisine, pastry, baking, wine, and hospitality management. Every year, 20,000 students of more than 100 different nationalities are trained in more than 35 schools in around 20 countries. Out of those, Le Cordon Bleu Paris welcomes more than 1,000 students every year.

Overlooking the Seine and Paris’ Statue of Liberty, the 4000 m² flagship institute is fitted out with ultra-modern equipment and boasts the latest technology, with particular emphasis on the use of digital systems. The roof of Le Cordon Bleu Paris has been transformed into a vegetable garden measuring over 800 m², one of the largest in Paris. 

Le Cordon Bleu Paris has created a range of workshops in cuisine, pastry, and baking, to encourage each participant to develop their own creativity and taste. Various themes are proposed throughout the year for all food lovers. Culinary workshops are held in practical rooms to familiarize participants with a professional kitchen environment, under the supervision of one of the institute’s Chefs. It’s all you need to learn how to cook like a real chef! 

Discover French gastronomy

Cuisine, Pastry, and Baking enthusiasts will be able to learn the Secrets of Macarons, Choux Pastry, or even Chocolate. Participants can also discover the basics of cooking with “The Art of French Cuisine” workshop, master professional baking techniques, or explore global flavors during sessions dedicated to world cuisine (for example, Creole Cuisine). Lasting between 2.5 hours and 4 days, these workshops encourage everyone to develop their own creativity and taste across all levels of experience.

Workshops give participants as much exposure as possible to the working environment of a professional kitchen. All necessary ingredients and equipment are provided, including aprons, tea towels, and cooler bags. Each workshop is limited to 16 participants per classroom, taught in French, and translated consecutively into English. Le Cordon Bleu Paris programs can be customized and adapted to meet specific requests and requirements, including private workshops, team-building exercises, culinary demonstrations, and wine tastings.

In November 2023, Le Cordon Bleu Paris inaugurated its new premises in the iconic Hôtel de la Marine on Place de la Concorde. It is in this luxurious setting, steeped in history, that Le Cordon Bleu offers its workshops. Participants can, for example, take part in cuisine or pastry workshops followed by a tasting, or oenology courses with a food and wine pairing. Tailor-made private classes can also be arranged. 

Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content. 

A close up of a sign

