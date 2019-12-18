Libertino, the Newest Big Mamma Italian Restaurant Worth Waiting in Line For

And then there were eight. Running a truly formidable Italian restaurant business in Paris (and now Lille and London), the Big Mamma Group has added Libertino to its roster as well. Located in the newly-hip 10th arrondissement, Libertino is a traditional trattoria that features Italian cuisine similar to that of its sister restaurants.

From the outside, Libertino has a neon sign with their name and telephone number, like the kind you’d see in the window of a Chinese take-out place, over a blue door covered in plastic flowers that feels like something you’d be more likely to find in the 13th arrondissement. Paradoxically, the inside is a time machine into ’70s Italy with kitsch decor including fish-shaped kitchenware, mismatched chairs and figurines.

The space features an open kitchen and a coveted secret bar in the basement as well. Usually inspired by the cuisine throughout Italy, Big Mamma Group distinguishes itself at Libertino by serving Roman-style pizza (they are renowned for their Neapolitan version, which can be found at their Pizza Popolare, one of the cheapest sit-down pizzerias in Paris) Other dishes include Venetian Cicchetti, pasta, and gourmet desserts in the form of an old-school pastry shop. And in the good old Italian tradition, Libertino will cater to bigger parties by offering giant cakes for birthday celebrations and large fish dishes to share. In fact, everything is better shared at Libertino.

As per usual, Big Mamma’s dishes are quite affordable with most appetizers under 10€, pizzas and pasta starting at 13€, and desserts all in the 7€ range. For a full stomach, a warm heart, and full (enough) wallet, Libertino is a must! This is the destination to spend hours dining and apérol-spritzing with friends well into the night, when the bar downstairs might come in hand too. And at such a beautiful bar with a circular shape (that rotates!) and red, backed stools, and you can bet that they serve a killer negroni.

Libertino — 44 rue de Paradis, 75010 Paris

Hours: Mon. – Wed., 12 to 2:30 p.m. and 6:45 to 10:45 p.m.; Thu. – Fri., 12 to 2:30 p.m. and 6:45 to 11 p.m.; Sat., 12 to 3:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sun., 12 to 3:15 p.m. and 6:45 to 10:45 p.m.

A limited number of reservations can be made here.