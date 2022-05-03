[Sponsored article] Back by popular demand, Valrhona’s chocolate and pastry school is excited to offer new online classes!

Valrhona, the famous French chocolaterie, has announced the launch of new digital pastry and chocolate classes! These classes will allow both home and professional chefs who cannot travel, take time off, nor afford the cost of an in-person class to learn from experts.

Develop Your knowledge From the Comfort of Your Home…

Valrhona is thrilled to be able to welcome chefs, pastry chefs and experienced home bakers alike a professional opportunity to develop their knowledge through online demos taught by celebrated guest chefs from around the world, including Ginger Elizabeth, Greg Mindel, and Anaïs Galpin, as well as the famous L’École Valrhona Pastry Chefs Guillaume Roesz, Derek Poirier, and Sarah Tibbetts.

Seven Classes, Seven Delicious Themes…

Each of the seven classes will be teaching a different theme that includes chocolate, vegan pastry, pastry case, and bakery.

Each chef instructor will lead students through live demonstrations from Valrhona’s professional pastry kitchen in Brooklyn and will take time to answer questions for an interactive learning experience that will help students bring their skills and confidence to the next level. A recording of each class will be available for students who are not able to join the live session.

No Specific Degree or Experience is Required…

Each class will be live at 1pm EST and last 90 minutes. They will be conducted via Zoom. Online classes offer great flexibility at a lower price point. The cost of a live session is only $49 and the recorded session will be sold for the bargain of $35. Both class options include a recipe book and 20% off Valrhona’s online boutique.

A culinary degree and/or experience in a professional kitchen are not necessary, but a foundation of basic pastry techniques will help students get the most out of the demos.

Click here to sign up and learn more about the objectives that will be covered in each class. In order to ensure timely delivery of all class materials, please register at least four business days in advance.

Those who are based outside the U.S. or Canada can email [email protected] to enroll.

Schedule:

About Valrhona Inc. (Groupe Savencia):

Now B CORP certified, the chocolate manufacturer Valrhona was created in 1922 in Tain L’Hermitage, France. Valrhona utilizes only the best cocoa that is fair trade and sustainable. Indeed, 100% of their cocoa can be traced directly from the producers to their stores. Valrhona prides themselves in building direct and long-term relationships with growers and producers who are always searching for the next chocolate innovation. With their priority for one century and counting to give chefs and artisans a quality product, Valrhona helps push the limits of creativity and flavors and thereby fosters the ability of chefs and artisans to express their unique voices.

Discover and shop the chocolates of Chefs on Valrhona’s webiste.

Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.