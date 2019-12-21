Gabrielle Caunesil Shows How to Get a Natural French-Girl Makeup Look

Gabrielle Caunesil is the latest French model to know.

She’s 27 years old, hails from Paris, and is utterly French-girl cool. Her new company La Semaine is already making an impression in the fashion world. “La Semaine is a feminist and conscious community that shares a common love for a vintage yet bold aesthetic,” she explained to Vogue in November.

Caunesil is a master of Instagram; she’s closing in on a million followers. Her natural-beauty look and chic French-girl style are things you’ll aspire to recreate. And lucky for you, she’s just shared a tutorial for how to do her daily make-up routine on YouTube.

“I’m not a make-up artist neither a professional so what I’m doing is probably wrong in every way, but this is how I do it,” she jokes to the camera. Caunesil details who makes each product and brush (sometimes it’s even a brand you can buy at the drugstore like Clinique) so you can recreate the look down to a T at home.