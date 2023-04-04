[Sponsored article] Increased awareness of the planet and environmental sustainability are important topics everywhere one looks today, including in the skincare industry!
Snow Flower Chic is a small, woman-founded and woman-owned business located in New York City that sources luxurious skincare products only from French businesses that are committed to producing and packaging ethical and sustainable products.
Snow Flower Chic is constantly looking for organic, natural brands that are made by hand and use locally sourced organic materials. Some of these brands are family owned and multi-generational. One line – Beauty Garden – uses materials grown in their own organic garden, located in Auriac, France. And they have their own, exclusive herbalist and formulator. Their motto: “from seed to cream.”
Another brand – Oppidum – uses eco-friendly labels with innovative tape instead of traditional glue as part of their sustainable packaging.
One of the founder’s, Thérèse, favorite products is Mon Huile Éternelle, a precious face oil developed by a former French Olympic skier. The brand, SNÖ, uses pure organic ingredients that melt immediately into the skin for ultimate nourishment and protection. Their products come in a pretty zero waste dispenser made from glass and wood and it’s boxed!
At Snow Flower Chic, it’s the world of slow beauty: less waste, clean ingredients, and a mindful and purposeful investment in skin care products that have been lovingly crafted using sustainable French methods.
Curating beauty brands from new and emerging resources takes time. Snow Flower Chic truly values developing strong relationships with their beauty producers. This is at the core of Snow Flower Chic‘s vision. Being able to meet the people behind the brands they champion is necessary, they believe, for building a better connection to, and understanding of, the skincare products they sell. This kind of personal touch allows Snow Flower Chic to find unique ways to offer their customers a wonderful selection of green beauty that they totally believe in. Snow Flower Chic values the people and the relationships they are making so much that they have avoided online platforms. All their inventory is direct to consumer, with no third party involved.
As you can see on Snow Flower Chic’s website, their brands proudly carry certified organic badges like COSMOS, EcoCert, and Natrue. All are cruelty free. In addition, many are labeled by Slow Cosmétique, a movement created in 2012 in France to distinguish committed cosmetic artisans for creating clean formulas in sustainable ways.
Snow Flower Chic always goes the extra mile. Their customer service is that rare thing in the world today: true service, with a personal touch.
Packages get shipped via UPS within 48 hours and they are packed with love and shipped from New York. All packaging uses recycled and/or biodegradable materials.
Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.