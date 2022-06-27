Bastille Day is around the corner. Frenchly and French Wink have teamed up once again to create the perfect box for this very French occasion.

Here’s what you will find inside:

• One bleu blanc rouge kitchen towel made in South West of France by Tissage Moutet, a century old business embodying traditional French savoir faire

• The Line’s Paris skyline to use as a desk decor, magnet or put up on your wall.

The Line is an award-winning company providing a collection of the best skylines of cities around the world, transformed into home decor. Available in 3 sizes, the Paris line is an accurately rendered Laser cut steel silhouette of Paris, based on the view from La Defense.

• One handmade lavender and citrus “Paris” candle

• One tin of berlingots fruity candies from the iconic Parisian café Angelina. The multicolor “berlingots” are a childhood favorite in France. This famous pyramid-shaped candy comes in an assortment of tart and fruity flavors, including lemon, orange, strawberry, raspberry, cassis, mirabelle, and apricot.

• One crepe baking mix to master your French crepe party!

• One box of savory mini-crepes filled with cheese for hosting the best French aperitif

• One cute mint candies tin box, from Paris with love

• One French Wink organic cotton pouch, to bring the French touch with you everywhere you go!

Make sure to order before July 8th to be able to enjoy the content of your box on Bastille Day 🙂