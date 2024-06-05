The French Rosé Wines You Should Be Drinking for International Rosé Day

If you spend every Fourth of July BBQ wishing there was anything for you to consume aside from cheap beer and hot dogs, then boy, do we have the holiday for you–or, rather, holidays. National Rosé Day (June 8th) and International Rosé Day (June 28th) are approaching, and while no one needs an excuse to drink more rosé in the summer, they do provide a great excuse to throw the most extravagant apéro you can concoct, and enjoy some fabulous French wines. Here are our recs for French rosés that you can get in the U.S. this summer.

The Best French Rosés for International Rosé Day

Barton & Guestier “Tourmaline”

Barton & Guestier

This dry rosé wine from Provence is immensely flavorful, without sacrificing refinement. A cornucopia of fruit flavors makes B&G’s Tourmaline an easy-sipper, with succulent floral aromas and strong notes of raspberry, supported by a subtle mineral backbone and a crisp finish. Serve this wine alongside a wheel of brie, a cucumber-avocado salad, or a lemony salmon dish.

Forever Young Rosé

Your new go-to brunch wine has arrived. The 2023 vintage of Forever Young Rosé, the joint project of veteran winemaker Valérie Rousselle and Real Housewife-turned-entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel, is a case study in using French savoir-faire with an American consumer in mind. Made in the Côte de Provence, this rosé is light but juicy, with notes of white peach and strawberry, and a fresh, citrusy finish.

Château la Mascaronne Rosé

If you’re looking for a crowd-pleaser, this rosé from Château la Mascaronne is your wine. This intensely fruity rosé from Provence is bright pink, with a distinct strawberry aroma and balanced acidity. It has the bonus of being organic, and gifted with a strong aging potential. So you might as well get a second bottle to try at Valentine’s Day next year! This wine pairs well with lighter dishes, but you should avoid pairing with dishes that are too creamy, cheesy, or buttery so the freshness of the bouquet really comes through.

Souleil Vin de Bonté Le Rosé

If you’re looking for a vegan, organic wine helping to save the planet, you may want to check out Le Rosé from Souleil Vin de Bonté. This rosé from the Languedoc is by far the best value for price on this list, at around $17 per bottle, and part of the cost goes to ocean preservation efforts. Not surprising for a wine that tastes like the sea, with a salinity typical of wines from the region. Notes of blood orange, strawberries, and melon balance a striking acidity with bright fruit and grounding minerality.

Picayune Hay Penny Rosé

Picayune Cellars in Napa Valley produces delicate, bang-for-buck stunners from French winemaker Claire Weinkauf. A favorite is their Hay Penny Rosé, a Syrah with notes of watermelon, raspberry, stone fruit, and lavender. This wine is proof that a screwtop bottle is an indicator of ease, not quality, and it makes for the perfect wine for newly cohabitating couples who can’t yet find the corkscrew among their unopened moving boxes.

Fleurs de Prairie

Fleurs de Prairie is a bright, citrusy rosé from the Languedoc region whose name comes from the carpets of wildflowers that cover their vineyards in the South of France. A combination of Grenache Noir, Syrah, Carignan, Cinsault, and Mourvèdre, this French rosé has notes of red fruit with a tropical finish.

Berne Inspiration

Château de Berne‘s Inspiration 2022 rosé has consistently been a top-rated Provence rosé, and there’s a reason for it. A blend of Grenache Noir, Cinsault, and Syrah, this tart, mouthwatering rosé has notes of strawberry, grapefruit, and citrus blossom. Pair it with roast chicken with lemon and Herbs de Provence, seafood pasta, or lobster, and allow this wine to transport you to the rolling vineyards of Provence.

Minuty Prestige Rosé

Minuty

The Minuty Prestige Rosé is another excellent showcase of Provence rosés, from a family-owned estate on the St. Tropez peninsula. With notes of red fruits, white peach, apricot, and a fortifying minerality, this rosé is easy to buy and easier to drink. Serve with a tian, a cheese plate, or a shellfish pasta… preferably by the sea.

Château de Targé Brut Rosé

The Château de Targé Brut Rosé, from Saumur in the Loire Valley, is one my colleague Samantha Leal described as “dangerous”… and I couldn’t agree more. Made from 100% Cabernet Franc, this light, fruity, subtly creamy rosé made in the ancestral method (aka the same way champagne is made) goes down so easy you won’t believe how fast the bottle goes. Drink this on a boat, and be sure to bring an extra bottle.

Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé

If you’re looking to splurge on a fabulous champagne this Valentine’s Day, look no further than the Brut Rosé from Champagne Billecart-Salmon. This stunning champagne is all red fruit and citrus, with notes of raspberry, a creamy mouthfeel, and a crisp finish. Serve alongside sushi, salmon, or any dessert with red fruits.

Non-Alcoholic French Rosés

French Bloom

For a premium non-alcoholic rosé, turn to French Bloom, a French zero-proof sparkling wine brand whose products are made with organic dealcoholized Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Their Le Rosé is tart and mineral, with notes of rose petal, berries, and peach. Add raspberries or strawberries to your glass for an extra fruity touch.

NON Salted Raspberry & Chamomile

NON

It can be a challenge to find a good non-alcoholic rosé alternative that provides a complex and interesting flavor journey, which is why NON created their line of sparkling beverages, each with unconventional sweet and savory ingredient combinations. Their Salted Raspberry & Chamomile is a great rosé replacement, with the chamomile and raspberry skins providing a touch of tannins, and the added salt perfectly balancing the sweet-tart raspberries, and the verjus base. Serve with a creamy Basque cheesecake, a salad with a lemony vinaigrette, or a plate of jambon de Bayonne appetizers.

Catherine Rickman is a writer, professional Francophile, and host of the Expat Horror Stories podcast. She is currently somewhere in Brooklyn with a fork in one hand and a pen in the other, and you can follow her adventures on Instagram @catrickman, or on TikTok @catinthekitchen.