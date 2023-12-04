Test you level in French Wine and discover if you can join the latest Wine Program in FERRANDI Paris - the prestigious French School in Gastronomy and Hospitality Management!

If you are interested in France, its culture and its wine – this quizz was made for you.

Which wines are from Burgundy? (more than one answer is correct) Chablis Pommard Gevrey-Chambertin Margaux

In which French wine region is the prestigious vineyard known as "Clos de Vougeot" located? Bordeaux Champagne Burgundy Loire Valley

Which grape variety is predominantly used in the production of red wines in Burgundy? Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon Pinot Noir Syrah

How many bottles of wine are there in the « Tour d’Argent » cellar? 10 000 300 000 1 million

What prestigious award did Gabrielle Vizzavona receive in September 2022? The world’s best wine taster France's best Wine Journalist France’s best wine teacher

What does FERRANDI Paris – the top Culinary and Hospitality Management school - offer? A 2 weeks Wine program delivered in English Programs that focus on mastering the fundamentals and practice in real life situations Trainings from top-level permanent instructors and professionals