After a sold out premiere on March 26th, the Maison Disco collective is back at Avant Gardner: Kings Hall, this Saturday, June 18th, for a night dedicated to French electronic music.

Get ready to dance to “Around the World” by Daft Punk, “D.A.N.C.E” by Justice and “Music Sounds Better With You” by Stardust during this night devoted not only to 90s French House (also know as French Touch) music, but also France’s contemporary electronic artists. Tickets can be bought here.

Maison Disco’s goal is also to provide a platform for talented DJs. This weekend, two DJs will be performing at Kings Hall—a space located in in East Williamsburg, NY and that holds up to 700 people. The young Annie Lew will start the show from 10pm-12am. Lew is an American rising artist in Boston’s underground scene. Her style draws on European techno and House music. Yaskad, a DJ and producer based in Los Angeles, will be returning to the Avant Gardner stage for the second time not only to mix iconic songs, but also to play a few of his original pieces (12 am-4am). Yaskad is known for winning over any crowd with his energy and extensive knowledge of French House music.

Maison Disco: A Night of French Electro Music is also a visual experience. The hall will be decorated with marble statues and ancient columns to transform the space into a proto-Louvre museum.