Win Tickets for PIAF! The Show in New York

One of the Biggest French Successes in the World

With more than 1000 performances in over 50 countries since 2015, and a million tickets sold, Piaf! The Show is the biggest French success in the world! Starring the internationally acclaimed Nathalie Lermitte, and conceived and directed by Gil Marsalla, Piaf! The Show is unanimously considered by Edith Piaf’s family & friends as, “The most beautiful tribute ever produced of Edith Piaf’s career…”

In two parts of 45 minutes each, Piaf! The Show tells the story of the career of the singer Edith Piaf through her unforgettable songs, with original scenography and projections of previously unpublished images of Edith Piaf. Immerse yourself in the life of a major French musical artist and discover this unique show in New York on March 23, 2024 at Town Hall.

