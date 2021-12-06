Since November 26, pastry chef and chocolate maker Amaury Guichon is the star of the new reality show “School of Chocolate”, broadcast on Netflix. Based in Las Vegas for several years and the founder of the Pastry Academy, the young Franco-Swiss chef is making his debut on the small screen in a show that he co-produces and in which he is both host and jury. In it, eight professionals from around the world compete. It is Guichon who will decide which candidate has proposed the best creation, based on taste, technique and risk-taking.

Each show is built on the same principle: The first part is individual challenge and the second part consists of team challenges. “In each episode, I present an exclusive creation that will either be a pastry or an artistic piece of chocolate. Then I teach the students, in the form of a master class, a key part of the work to enable them to [create] the pieces. After that, the student-professionals have an allotted time to make a creation of their choice, based on the technique [I] taught them,”explains Guichon.

“I am very proud to be able to show my work to the general public in a different light,” he says. At the end of the eight episodes, only one participant will emerge as the winner, with a prize of 50,000 dollars and the opportunity to come and give a master class at Amaury Guichon’s Pastry Academy in Las Vegas.

Translated from the original French Morning article by Laurent Garrigues.