Pâques, or Easter, is a big deal in France, and as with every big holiday, it comes with a panoply of themed chocolates and pastries to savor before they vanish again until the next year. Here are some of our favorite chocolate treats for Easter.

Valrhona Easter Eggs

If you’re looking for an upgrade from plastic eggs filled with grocery store chocolate, opt for these decadent chocolate eggs from Valrhona, which come individually wrapped in rainbow colors. (They also have seasonal chocolate fish, in honor of Poisson d’Avril, or April Fool’s.)

Alain Ducasse Chocolate Lamb

A box of chocolate made of chocolate? It sounds like something straight out of Willy Wonka’s factory. This chocolate box from Alain Ducasse depicts a geometric Lego-like lamb for Easter, and is filled with coconut praliné bells and hazelnut & caramel pépites.

Peek-a-boo Easter Bunny from La Maison du Chocolat

Have you ever seen something this cute? Made from crunchy dark chocolate, caramelized chopped hazelnuts, and toasted rice seasoned with fleur de sel, this Easter bunny from La Maison du Chocolat peeks out from behind the Easter egg he has tucked himself away in.

Pink Chocolate Rabbit from Ladurée

While Ladurée is best known for their macarons, the French tea house goes all out around Easter-time with their chocolates. The most stunning is Ladurée’s Pink Chocolate Rabbit, in a flower crown and Ladurée medallion, made from white chocolate that has been tinted pink.

Hide and Seek Bunnies and Chickens from Richart

These gift packs from Richart beg the question: what came first, the Easter bunny or the egg? With this assortment of Easter bunnies, chickens, and baby chicks made of dark or milk chocolate, and filled with hazelnut praline, you won’t even care, as long as there’s another one in your hot little hand, and soon!

Easter Egg House from Cluizel

This charming Easter Egg House from Cluizel features a small house with a bird and garden on a chocolate egg which opens to reveal dozens of smaller, individually wrapped chocolate eggs.

Abstract Easter Bunny from La Maison du Chocolat

If you’re looking for a chocolate Easter bunny that will match your minimalist, abstract aesthetic, look no further than this Dark Chocolate Bunny from La Maison du Chocolat. It’s even filled with little chocolate fish in honor of Poisson d’Avril.

Easter Egg Caramel Bonbons from Jacques Torres

These adorable hand painted little Easter egg bonbons from Jacques Torres are filled with liquid caramel in white chocolate shells. They come in a plastic egg container and almost look like something you could pick up from the farmer’s market.

Magic of Easter Eggs from Richart

These painted Easter eggs from Richart depict whimsical characters like Max the Magical Bunny and Koko the Magical Chicken. Each one is filled with something different, like ganache, hazelnut praline, gianduja, passion fruit, and berries.

—

Catherine Rickman is a writer and professional francophile who has lived in Paris, New York, and Berlin. She is currently somewhere in Brooklyn with a fork in one hand and a pen in the other, and you can follow her adventures on Instagram @catrickman.