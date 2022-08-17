[Sponsored article] Unless you have a pied-à-terre in Paris or some relatives in the French capital, organizing a trip to France can quickly become a cumbersome process: shuttles, trains, buses … Getting to your destination quickly and in one piece can seem aspirational rather than realistic.
That’s why French bee, the French “smart cost” airline, has decided to join forces with the SNCF, France’s main rail company, to simplify your travels to France. No need to bother booking your plane and your train tickets separately, nor to have to calculate schedules and risk missing your connection: French bee takes care of everything and books your train tickets from Paris Orly to French cities for you!
French bee joins forces with SNCF to offer you additional destinations in France and allow you to:
👉 Organize your plane and train trip easily
👉 Benefit from a special rate on your train tickets;
👉 Have guarantees in case of delay or cancellation of your flight/train.
Stop worrying about your connection and your transfer, French bee deals with it!
It’s more economical
In case of a possible delay with your flight or train, French bee guarantees a place on board of the next available flight or train at no extra charge. If necessary, the airline also covers overnight accommodation expenses.
From Lille to Bordeaux, from Rennes to Montpellier, French bee takes you all over France.
So, what will be your next destination?
To learn more about the Train+Air offer and plan your trip, visit the French bee website.
—————-
Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.