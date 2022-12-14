Here’s another video from the France 24 duo, only this one gets a bit more specific with the dinner and there are some rules and ideas for New Years included at the end. This takes into account the entire holiday season.
This last video is from designer and YouTuber Justine Leconte and is about how her very large and very French family does Christmas. She talks about shopping, Christmas markets as a kind of antidepressant, the foods her family makes (cookies, truffles, oysters with lemon, salt and butter on bread, etc.), kids who try to catch Santa, singing and more. She’s a dear, creative, intelligent and extremely articulate person. Check it out, below:
Caitlin Shetterly is the Editor-in-Chief of Frenchly. She is also the author of 4 books: Fault Lines, Made for You and Me, Modified and the upcoming novel, Pete and Alice in Maine, which will be published in 2023 by Harper. She is a native daughter and she lives with her two sons and husband in an old house on the coast of Maine.