For the visual learners amongst us, Frenchly took to YouTube this week to find some videos of Christmas traditions in France that we think you can recreate at home. We wanted to find a few easy how to’s that you can have playing in the background osmosis-style these last two hectic weeks before Christmas (while you’re cooking, wrapping, cleaning or just need to sit down!) with the hope that you might find some inspiration for a little French whimsy or flair to add to your Christmases.

In this first video, you’ll learn how to pronounce the words Réveillon du Noël, which can be casually translated as, “The really late night when we all stay up after Christmas Eve mass and eat lots of amazing courses of food and drink lots of wine and wait till the sun comes up or the kids wake up, whichever happens first, so that we can start eating all over again.” You’ll also find out about the bûche de Noël and why it’s the favorite end of meal sweet for le Réveillon and what the French use instead of stockings by the chimney.

This next totally charming video complied from interviews at a Christmas market in Paris is both a French and a cultural lesson all in one from Easy French. We love how there are both French and English subtitles so you can read along in French while listening. Meals and gifts are highlighted here, with attention paid to the traditions of opening gifts at midnight on Christmas Eve for some families and also eating lots and lots of seafood for le Réveillon. (Frenchly has this link here with a very French how to for the meal.) Look out for a real Santa in this video who once got a really annoying Christmas gift! Here’s another video from the France 24 duo, only this one gets a bit more specific with the dinner and there are some rules and ideas for New Years included at the end. This takes into account the entire holiday season.