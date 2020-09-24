Sneak Peek Inside Flamme de Pigalle’s prep for a Dior fashion show

“My mantra is if I want something and it doesn’t come soon, it means that it’s not for me.”

In this episode of Vogue Paris’s “Get Ready With Me” series, you’ll get a look inside the world of French model and artist Sharon Alexie, AKA Flamme de Pigalle, as she gets dressed for her first ever Dior fashion show. Paris Fashion Week begins Monday, September 28, and Dior, whose showing will be on Tuesday, will be one of the few fashion houses to host a live runway show, while many others opt for a digital event, as they did earlier this year.

Advertisement

Alexie shows us her skincare routine and shows us her on-the-go necessities, while talking about her celebrity crushes (Michelle Obama and Yara Shahidi), her favorite artists (Peter Doig), and her attitude towards makeup. “When I wear makeup, I like it to look natural. It all depends on the outfit, on the event, but something quite simple.”

She also talks about activism, and how her relationship with her hair helped bring her into the conversation about racism, inspiring her artistic work, most of which deals with “the importance of origins.”

Stay tuned for more Paris Fashion Week coverage next week. You can find the complete schedule here.