Ah, the Met Gala: a once-quiet industry event turned Superbowl of fashion. While every year this fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute turns out ever-wilder celebrity ensembles on its red carpet, 2023 reached a new level in most outrageous Met Gala outfits.

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty,” in honor of the late German-born fashion designer, who left his mark on French haute couture for decades. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, worked for fashion houses like Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and most famously, Chanel, in addition to his eponymous fashion line, Lagerfeld.

While there were plenty of moments honoring vintage Chanel and other pieces of Lagerfeld’s, the designer’s personal image loomed large, often overshadowing his creations. Karl Lagerfeld was famous for a few things: his witty (and generally not PC) turns of phrase; his oft-imitated ponytail, sunglasses, and black suit; and his beloved pet cat, Choupette.

Choupette, a blue-cream tortie Birman Lagerfeld adopted in 2011, is probably one of the most famous felines alive. Choupette was Lagerfeld’s muse, and inspired his iconic Chopuette handbag, as well as the color “Choupette blue,” which Lagerfeld named for the cat’s bright blue eyes. After Lagerfeld’s death, Choupette became even fancier, when the cat became the heiress to Lagerfeld’s fortune, estimated between $195 million and $300 million. It’s giving The Aristocats, and frankly, I support it.

While Choupette did not attend the Met Gala, there were several high-profile avatars in her place.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat stepped out in an Oscar de la Renta silver catsuit and uncanny valley-style cat makeup, answering all questions from journalists with a coy “meow.”

Chloe Fineman

Jared Leto

The most terrifying look of the night was Jared Leto, who appeared in full furry splendor in a larger-than-life Choupette cat suit, before taking off the head and revealing himself to the horrified onlookers. Someone call Chuck-E-Cheese—one of their animatronic band members is on the loose.

James Corden

James Corden appeared in a “Choupette blue” suit jacket, which really feels like he showed up in his normal clothes to a Halloween party and just made up a costume on the spot.

The Roach

Ironically, if the real Choupette had shown, we may have missed one of the unexpected stars of the evening, a cockroach who found its way onto the runway. Photographers gamely crowded around it, paparazzi-style, with journalists yelling, “Who are you wearing?” to the new New York legend.

In addition to all the Cats madness, the runway was dominated by pearls, black and white ensembles, and all that glitters. Here are some of the best looks.

Lil Nas X pranced up the red carpet in full body sparkly silver paint.

Kristen Stewart rocked a Cuban-inspired Chanel menswear look that nods to Lagerfeld’s aesthetic.

Rihanna took her sweet time arriving per usual, but the wait was well worth it.

Kim Kardashian wore an ocean’s worth of pearls (and little else).

Janelle Monáe did a live strip show in a Thom Browne hoop skirt.

