Experience the Essence of French Cuisine with French Side Travel

[Sponsored article] Embark on an exceptional journey with French Side Travel, your local experts for an extraordinary exploration of France. This family-owned travel agency, rooted in the captivating landscapes of Provence, invites you to experience the true essence of a beloved country.

At French Side Travel, crafting tailor-made journeys is a passion. Their commitment to providing exceptional customer service and their deep connection to French culture set the company apart. French Side Travel believes in creating not just trips, but cherished memories.

French Side Travel Guides You Through the Culinary Delights of the South

Set out on a culinary journey through the Southern end of the Vallée de la Gastronomie, a region stretching from Dijon to Cassis where the essence of French gastronomy is interwoven with breathtaking landscapes and rich history. Curated by French Side Travel, an esteemed partner of Vallée de la Gastronomie, here’s a glimpse into the unique experiences awaiting you in each destination.

Provençal Rhône Valley: A Symphony of Flavors

This region unfolds a tale shaped by the Rhône River, sun-kissed vineyards, and the famous mistral wind. The AOC Côtes du Rhône wines, with their distinct character, define the reputation of this terroir.

Engage your senses in Provence, where the scent of lavender fields and the tempting fragrance of garlic create an enchanting and mouthwatering ambiance. Visit the markets in winter, where the air carries the unique aroma of local truffles.

Delve into the legacy of the popes with a visit to Châteauneuf-du-Pape. Founded in the 14th century, its vineyards, which include up to 18 grape varieties, offer a prestigious and unparalleled wine experience.

Pays d’Aix, Luberon, & Alpilles: A Plethora of Provençal Delights

The landscapes here range from the Luberon Massif to the Aixois countryside, where vineyards, orchards, and olive trees thrive under the Mediterranean sun. Revel in the candied fruits and calissons, part of Provence’s culinary heritage. The diverse palette of fresh fruit flavors, from strawberry to melon, paints each season with a different color.

Savor rosés, and experience conviviality in the AOC Luberon and Côtes de Provence wine regions. These wines, ranging from pale to vivid pink, celebrate the joys of summer, perfectly complementing the Southern-inspired cuisine.

In the Alpilles, witness the picturesque landscapes adorned with olive groves, vineyards, and the ruins of the Château des Baux de Provence. Indulge in the olive-growing heritage, boasting prestigious oils and a culinary tradition steeped in Mediterranean colors.

Follow in the footsteps of Van Gogh in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where the charm of olive trees and the radiant sun still echo the artist’s legacy.

Arles & the Camargue: A Unique Fusion of Tradition and Nature

Nestled between the arms of the Rhône, the Camargue is a rural and wild expanse. Admire the landscapes transformed by the delicate work in the rice fields, a visual and gastronomic delight.

Step into the enchanting world of the guardians, protectors of the AOP Taureau de Camargue. Adorned with black felt hats, which play a vital role in preserving traditions and raising the iconic Camargue horses, these French cowboys will make your experience truly magical.

Explore the Camargue Regional Natural Park, a vast natural museum teeming with pink flamingos, which exists to preserve an exceptional ecosystem. French Side Travel invites you to discover these natural abundances on foot, by bike, or on horseback.

Arles, a city with ancient, medieval, and artistic facets, also awaits exploration. A UNESCO World Heritage site, it’s a diverse city steeped in traditions, showcasing the convergence of history and contemporary art, from Van Gogh, to the Fondation Luma and the Rencontres de la Photographie.

Craft your Dream Trip with French Side Travel

What makes French Side Travel truly unique is its dedicated team of local experts, intimately familiar with every corner of France. Their handcrafted experiences seamlessly blend charming hotels, guided tours, delectable dining, and authentic encounters with locals. Notably, the agency’s very own Mark Bonte has earned the prestigious title of Top Travel Advisor | France Specialist on Travel + Leisure’s 2024 A-List. When you choose French Side Travel, you are choosing to explore France through the discerning eyes of an award-winning local expert and his passionate team.

Get Started on a Tailor-Made Itinerary Today with One of Our Experts

Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.