5 Delightful Cognac Cocktails for Enjoying French Brandy

Cognac, a brandy from the Charente region of France, is an elite spirit that has survived plagues, wars, and falling in and out of fashion, only to stand its ground as a marker of good taste and better living. Distilled from a select variety of white grapes, Cognac is a versatile agent that can come out with notes ranging from sweet to bitter, fruity to spicy, depending on the producer. Our go-to for cocktails is the Legend 1863 Cognac from Maison Hardy, with notes of coffee and orange. But for something extra special, Martingale Cognac is well worth the splurge, with a floral, fruity, and elegant flavor palate.

Cognac French 75

Believe it or not, the classic gin-based French 75 was originally made with Cognac, like many pre-Prohibition era cocktails. The Cognac will give the drink a boozier flavor, but it’s a perfect match for the Champagne.

1 oz Cognac

1/4 oz lemon juice

1/4 oz simple syrup

4 oz Champagne

Shake Cognac, lemon juice, and simple syrup with ice and pour into a Champagne flute or coupe. Top with chilled Champagne.

Strawberry Hennessy

Despite the name, this tropical drink doesn’t need to be made with Hennessy, and will work with any brand of Cognac. Strawberries and Cognac are an unexpected but magical combo, and turn the heavy brandy into something light and fruity.

1 oz Cognac

4 strawberries, hulled

1/2 oz brown sugar

1/2 oz lime juice

Club soda

Strawberry or lime for garnish

Muddle or blend strawberries with brown sugar in a glass. Shake Cognac and lime juice with ice, and strain into glass over ice and strawberry mixture. Top with club soda, or Champagne if you want an extra kick, and garnish with strawberry or lime.

Champs Élysées

This lesser known classic cocktail balances the refined fruity and nutty elements of Cognac with the complex botanicals in the mysterious green Chartreuse and Angostura bitters for a multilayered drink.

1 1/2 oz Cognac

3/4 oz lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

1/4 oz green Chartreuse

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Shake Cognac, lemon juice, simple syrup, green chartreuse, and Angostura bitters with ice. Serve up in a coupe glass.

Sidecar

We couldn’t mention Cognac cocktails without giving a nod to the Sidecar, a dangerously delicious drink with an oft-debated history. Some say it was invented in France, others England, and many claim it was named for the customer who ordered it from the seat of a motorcycle sidecar, while others insist the name refers to the extra shot left in the shaker, to be served alongside the full drink.

1 1/2 oz Cognac

3/4 oz Cointreau

3/4 oz lemon juice

Shake Cognac, Cointreau, and lemon juice with ice. Serve up in a coupe glass, rimmed with sugar if you prefer.

Sazerac

This famous New Orleans cocktail is typically made with rye whiskey, but like the French 75, was originally made with French brandy or Cognac. Using Cognac gives the drink more of a fruity or floral character, compared to the heavy spice found in rye. You can also split the base between Cognac and rye for what the Australians call a “New York Sazerac” (though the method has no historical association with NY).

2 1/2 oz Cognac

3 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Absinthe (for rinsing)

1 sugar cube

Rinse or spritz a rocks glass with absinthe. Muddle the sugar cube and bitters in a shaker. Add Cognac and ice and stir until chilled. Strain into rocks glass.

