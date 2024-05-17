The Best Comedy Clubs in Paris

Over the last few years, France has experienced a stand-up comedy boom thanks to American influence and demand for French-language content to rival that produced in English. Stars like Gad Elmaleh and Fary have found not just national fame but international acclaim, with specials on Netflix encouraging more young talent that there is a place for them on a global stage.

It’s been close to a decade since British comedian Paul Taylor first released his viral video making fun of the French bisou, bringing bilingual comedy onto the French scene. Today, French comedy clubs, particularly in the nation’s capital, are often packed for one-man comedy shows featuring Anglophone and Francophone stand-up comedians eager to make France laugh. So here are some of our top picks for comedy clubs in Paris.

1. Le Paname Art-Café

Le Paname (named for the old-school gangster slang for Paris) is a bright and trendy comedy club steps from the Canal Saint-Martin. It’s a great venue for grabbing a bite upstairs, and then heading into the brick-walled comedy cellar downstairs to catch a few jokes from some of France’s best upcoming stand-up comedy performers, both in French and English. You might even catch some comedy superstars like Gad Elmaleh showing up from time to time.

Tickets range from 10€ to 18€ depending on the time of the show. Find out more about tickets to upcoming comedy events here.

Hours: 9 am to 2 am, 7/7

Food: Full lunch and dinner service are available at the restaurant inside Le Paname.

Open Mic: N/A

Address: 14 Rue de la Fontaine au Roi, Paris 75011

2. Madame Sarfati

The project of French comedy superstar Fary, Madame Sarfati, is located right in the heart of Paris, steps from the Louvre in the first arrondissement. Their comedy clubs and comedy events, are curated affairs: you pay a flat fare of €20.50 for a ticket and get to see four vetted comedians in one hour-long show. (Some days have as many as four seatings, and others, two.) The fun part? You won’t know who is part of the line up until you get there. You’ll just have to trust the founder’s impeccable comedic tastes. And the club may be “English-style,” according to their website, but the jokes will be in French.

Shows run Tuesday through Sunday. You can purchase tickets online here.

Hours: Tues-Sat, 6 pm to 1 am; Sun, 5 pm to midnight

Food: Casual fare made in-house is available, including crispy chicken, chicken hot dogs, and churros. Check the menu out here.

Open Mic: N/A

Address: 49 Rue Berger, Paris 75001

3. Café Oscar

Five nights a week, Café Oscar hosts comedy shows ranging from scrappy newbies to veteran players. Tucked away in the 2nd arrondissement, you might blink if you miss it, but this hidden gem is actually billed as the oldest comedy club in Paris.

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday; shows usually start at 7:00 pm, 8:30 pm, and 10:30 pm. See event listings here .

Food: N/A

Open Mic: N/A

Address: 155 Rue Montmartre, Paris 75002

4. Théâtre Le Métropole

This 100-seat 2nd arrondissement performance space hosts a wide variety of stand-up comedy shows, ranging from American-style sketches to more traditional French comedic forms. Le Métropole is a great spot to find specific performers doing one-man (-woman, -person) shows, sketches or full-length stand-up comedy performances, as they tend to book performers for residencies rather than present showcase-style comedy events.

Hours: Shows typically start at 7:00 pm. Take a look at their upcoming program here.

Food: N/A

Open Mic: N/A

Address: 39 Rue du Sentier, Paris 75002

5. La Scène Barbès

La Scène Barbès, formerly known as Barbès Comedy Club , is perhaps best known for its association with Sebastian Marx, a New York native based in Paris who performs stand-up comedy shows in both French and English. His New York Comedy Night , which runs every Sunday evening, is always a hit with expats and Parisians hoping to brush up on their English. The club is built as a kind of school of stand-up comedy, offering open mics, master classes, writing workshops, and more (they even have a comedian’s guide on their website). They also have a podcast called Laisse Moi Finir.

Hours: 7/7, 12 pm to 12 am. Buy tickets from 15€-20€ here.

Food: N/A

Open Mic: N/A

Address: 11 Rue d’Oran, Paris 75018

6. La Nouvelle Seine

If even the idea of a stand-up comedy show makes you queasy, steer clear of La Nouvelle Seine , a theater, performance space, and restaurant on a boat on the Seine. It’s a staple of the French stand-up comedy world, having been host to shows featuring some of the best names in French, English, and bilingual comedy in Paris.

Hours: 7/7; evening shows start around 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm, and 10:30 pm. You can book tickets here.

Food: N/A

Open Mic: N/A

Address: Sur Berges, face au, 3 Quai de Montebello, Paris 75005

7. La Java

The famous concert venue and nightclub, La Java, has seen performances from the likes of Edith Piaf and Django Reinhardt. But if you know when to go, you can also catch stand-up comedy shows there. Check the Facebook page or Instagram of La Java Comedy Club for details on upcoming shows, which take place one Friday evening per month at 8:00 pm and showcase several local performers doing stand-up comedy in French. Take advantage of the accompanying happy hour since performances are free with the purchase of any food or beverage.

Hours: Comedy shows take place on select Fridays from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm.

Food: Their menu includes prix fixe meals with dishes like Cajun salmon, yakitori, and shrimp tempura.

Open Mic: N/A

Address: 105 rue du Faubourg du Temple, Paris 75010

8. Fridge Comedy Club

They call it the secret Paris Comedy Club. Le Fridge, as it is referred to, is a restaurant with a bar and a comedy room. Le Fridge bills itself as one of the few “authentic” comedy clubs in Paris, boasting an American-style atmosphere with a French twist, led by comedian Kev Adams. Inspired by his tours in the U.S., Adams has designed Le Fridge to offer the public an intimate stand-up experience in a 70-seat venue specially tailored for comedy. It promises to deliver a stand-up experience that even Americans would admire, showcasing the best of both French and American comedic influences. The comedy club entrance is 16,50€, with available dining and weekend brunch options.

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 6:00 pm to 2:00 am.

Food: Short bistro style menu including classic French dishes like l’oeuf mayo and chèvre chaud salad.

Open Mic: N/A

Address: 164 Rue Saint-Denis, Paris 75002

9. Chez Prince Comedy Club

Chez Prince Comedy Club in Paris offers a vibrant stand-up comedy experience that blends modern ambiance with classic comedic style. Located in the Odeon district, this venue not only hosts a range of comedians, but also provides a festive bar and restaurant atmosphere. The club is known for its engaging shows that feature a mix of well-known comedians and emerging talents. Shows typically last around an hour, and guests can choose from different packages that include drinks and snacks to enhance their experience. The club’s central location makes it a popular choice for an evening out in Paris.

Hours: 7/7; with 1-hour shows at varied hours, starting from 2:30 pm on some days and only in the evenings on others.

Food: Charcuterie & cheese boards, burrata, and mini pizzas.

Open Mic: N/A

Address: 16 Rue des Quatre Vents, Paris 75006​

10. Le Point Virgule

Feeling a night of laughter out in the Marais? Le Point Virgule, located in the Marais, is a celebrated café-theatre established in 1975 by a group of young actors, including Martin Lamotte and Gérard Lanvin. Known for its dedication to humor and stand-up comedy, the venue has played a crucial role in launching the careers of many well-known French comedians. Under the management of Jean-Marc Dumontet since 2005, Le Point Virgule has rejuvenated its programming, introducing successful initiatives like “Le Point Virgule fait l’Olympia,” an annual event that showcases its talents at the prestigious Olympia Theater. Book tickets online for 21€ each.

Hours: 7/7, with 1-hour shows at 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm, as well as earlier shows on select days.

Food: N/A

Open Mic: N/A

Address: 7 Rue Sainte-Croix de la Bretonnerie, Paris 75004

11. Le Loup Comedy Club

These days, you can find a comedy club in almost every neighborhood, including the vibrant République area. Le Loup Comedy Club at Hôtel 1K in Paris offers an engaging stand-up comedy experience that is widely appreciated for its intimate and cozy atmosphere. This club features a variety of talented comedians, both well-established and rising stars, ensuring that no two shows are the same. The venue is known for its weekly performances that showcase sharp punchlines and a dynamic array of humor styles. Audience members can enjoy their show with a range of dining options. Entry is 6€ for one attendee and 10€ for two, so bring a friend!

Hours: Fridays & Saturdays at 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm

Food: N/A

Open Mic: N/A

Address: 13 Bd du Temple, Paris 75003

What is the Best English Comedy Club in Paris?

There are several stand-up comedy clubs in Paris that offer English-language comedy shows. In Paris, La Scène Barbès is a great venue for English-language stand-up comedy. Hosted every Sunday by Sebastian Marx, it features a blend of local and international talent in a lively setting, making comedy events at this venue a popular choice for a bilingual audience.