Rent the Riviera with Savills: your Partner in French Riviera Real Estate

[Sponsored article] Searching for a holiday rental in France? What better way to experience a location and lifestyle than by having the chance to live as a local. In line with an increasing trend for authentic experiences and flexible alternatives to hotel style accommodation, the seasonal rentals market in France is ever expanding. The French Riviera has long drawn visitors to the dramatic landscapes, breathtaking views and range of cultural and sporting activities on offer. Dive right in with Savills French Riviera, an international real estate expert.

Experience the Riviera Lifestyle Firsthand.

Selecting a seasonal rental property on the French Riviera allows you to enjoy the unique experience of this beautiful region in a private and luxurious setting. From the picturesque charm and lively nightlife of Saint-Tropez, to the thrill of Formula One in Monaco, to cosmopolitan Cannes with its famed Croisette and festival, to the allure of Saint-Jean-Cap Ferrat and the rich natural beauty of Cap d’Antibes, Savills French Riviera offers a truly exceptional range of prestigious villas and properties to rent this summer.

Why Rent on the French Riviera

A holiday within a seasonal rental villa gives you the flexibility to discover different towns and their unique attractions without the constraints of buying real estate. It’s also an opportunity to enjoy a Mediterranean lifestyle with greater freedom. Each property offers top-of-the-range facilities, breathtaking views, and easy access to local activities. It’s the ideal opportunity to immerse yourself in the luxury and culture of the Côte d’Azur at your own pace.

Choosing a Luxury Villa to Rent on the French Riviera

The wide range of luxury holiday homes rented through Savills across the French Riviera is designed to suit every taste, offering a gateway to the lifestyle and vibrancy of the Mediterranean. Whether you are looking for an action-packed family summer holiday, or a quiet tranquil retreat from the hustle and bustle of home, Savills French Riviera has something just right for you. Property options range from luxury Saint-Tropez villas, to waterfront homes on the famed peninsula of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, to contemporary residences in Cannes or sought-after Belle Epoque homes on the idyllic Cap d’Antibes. Many seasonal rental properties include full services such as a chef, housekeeping, driver, transfers, and concierge services. These options can also be arranged for an additional fee so that you can maximize your stay. Contact the dedicated Savills team to discuss your needs on [email protected].

Experts in Luxury Vacation Rentals on the French Riviera

Savills assists clients in finding ideal rental properties in beautiful destinations across the Côte d’Azur. The expert multilingual team know that renting a luxury villa is far more than just handing over the keys. The Savills agents endeavour to listen, understand, and provide a personalised service to offer a tailor-made holiday with peace of mind. The experienced team all call the French Riviera home, which means they can give you the best advice to get the best houses to rent in the South of France. And why go to such lengths to ensure client care? Simply put, Savills’ team receives great job satisfaction by being able to contribute to its clients being able to make lifelong memories during their stay. This is just one of the reasons why Savills’ agents are trusted with the keys of dream holiday homes time and time again.

Looking for more inspiration? Request a brochure today or speak with the team at [email protected].

—

Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.