9 Luxury Hotels in Paris Where You Can Treat Yourself to Afternoon Tea

Paris’s luxury hotels are #travelgoals. It’s the cozy white sheets, claw-foot bathtubs, and views of Paris’s most gorgeous monuments and neighborhoods, all for the cost of a paycheck or two. The best way to enjoy the glamour of a luxury hotel without blowing all your savings is by booking a tea time. In the lounges, restaurants and grand salons, you’ll be treated to tea, coffee, champagne, pastries, and savory treats. Here are nine luxury hotels where you can splurge on a glamorous tea time.

1. Plaza Athénée

At Plaza Athénée you can sample the craftsmanship of the most recent World’s Best Pastry Chef winner Jessica Préalpato during tea time. Mini-versions of her delicate creations come on a three-tiered display with a drink of choice: a hot drink (60€), a royal rosé cocktail (70€), and a cocktail plus a croque monsieur or club sandwich (80€). Still full from lunch? Enjoy the environment without overeating by ordering individual pastries and hot drinks from the menu. — 25 avenue Montaigne, 75001. Daily, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Afternoon tea menu here.

2. Ritz Paris

Enjoying madeleines in the Salon Proust, with its high ceilings, red velvet chairs and glass bookcases, you certainly won’t be forgetting your tea time at the Ritz any time soon. One of the most iconic hotels in Paris, the Ritz’s tea time offers a three-tiered display of cookies and sweets, enjoyed with tea served in a white tea set (68€). An additional glass of Champagne with your tea service is also available (88€). — 15 Place Vendôme, 75001. Daily, 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Afternoon tea menu here.

3. Hôtel de Crillon

You’ll get your money’s worth during tea time at Hôtel de Crillon. Sip on a hot drink and munch on savory finger sandwiches, three pastries, homemade scones or homemade brioche, and jam and clotted cream (60€). — 10 Place de la Concorde, 75008. Daily, 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Afternoon tea menu here.

4. Le Bristol

Le Bristol offers the most customizable afternoon tea of any hotel. Choose from one of three formulas: tea and a pastry, which is self-explanatory (30€), classic high tea, which includes tea, and savory and sweet pastries (60€), and “Le Bristol” high tea, which adds a glass of Champagne to the classic high tea option (82€). Or if tea isn’t your (apologies) cup of tea, mix and match the afternoon tea options with a hot drink. Consider the pastries of the day (22€), scones and clotted cream (16€), cakes (16€), macarons (18€), petits fours (20€), or finger sandwiches (24€) to go with a coffee or hot chocolate. — 112 rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré, 75008. Daily, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Afternoon tea menu here.

5. Four Seasons Hotel George V

During tea time in the Four Seasons George V’s La Galerie, a piano player will set the mood. The two menus available are so comprehensive, you won’t have to have lunch; each comes with an hors d’oeuvre, starter, pastries, and baked goods. The first, George V high tea (70€), offers a lobster roll, smoked salmon toast, or avocado toast, then grapefruit and hojicha juice, followed by two viennoiseries and four pastries, all served with a hot beverage of choice. The second menu, high tea à la française (90€) comes with a glass of Champagne or a cocktail. Reserve your tea time spot here. — 31 Avenue George V, 75008. Daily, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Afternoon tea menu here.

6. Le Meurice

You may recognize Le Meurice for its adjoining pâtisserie selling Cédric Grolet’s trompe l’oeil creations. But that’s not the only way to taste Grolet’s work: Le Meurice offers tea time in its Le Dali restaurant. Under the painted canvas ceiling, indulge in pastries, cakes and finger sandwiches served with tea, coffee, or homemade hot chocolate (65€). Reserve your spot here.— 228 rue de Rivoli, 75001. Monday to Saturday, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Afternoon tea menu here.

7. Shangri-La

The tea time at Shangri-La is vegan, a classification that results in some surprising choices (who knew that not all Champagnes were vegan?). In the Bauhinia lounge, four menus are offered. The basic afternoon tea (45€) gets you a selection of pastries, finger sandwiches, biscuits and scones with a hot drink of your choice. Adding a glass of Champagne is also an option (65€). Best of all for those looking for a good deal, there’s a deal on tea for two people (80€) that saves each person 5€. Finally, if you’re too full from lunch for the complete tea experience, go for the option that gets you a pastry of your choice and a hot drink (27€). — 10 Avenue d’Iéna, 75116. Monday to Friday, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Afternoon tea menu here.

8. The Peninsula Paris

Close to the Arc de Triomphe, the Peninsula’s tea time is held in the gilded lobby under a glittering chandelier. A three-tier server carries four pastries, four dry pastries, and three finger sandwiches to go with your hot drink. Go during the weekday and you’ll get a better deal than if you go on the weekend (49€ versus 59€). The same goes for if you want to add a glass of Champagne (63€ on weekdays, 73€ on weekends). And if you’d rather just come for the pastries and maybe pick your own cocktail or hot drink, there’s a pastry buffet on the weekends (40€). — 19 Avenue Kléber, 75116. Monday to Saturday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Afternoon tea menu here.

9. La Réserve

One of the more economical luxury hotel high tea experiences, La Reserve’s tea time, in addition to a hot drink, comes with quite a bit of food: savory finger sandwiches, scones, pastries, and sweets (42€). A menu with a glass of Champagne is also available (55€). — 42 Avenue Gabriel, 75008. Saturdays and Sundays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Afternoon tea menu here.