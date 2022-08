The Eiffel Tower on the left, the Pantheon on the right, the Invalides to the front, the Sacré-Cœur on the horizon… That is the breathtaking 360-degree view from Guinguette on Top , perched 210 meters above Paris on the roof of Tour Montparnasse. This terrace is surrounded by nothing but sky, and creates a small world of its own, with wooden picnic benches, red and white tablecloths, and surrounding greenery. Every evening, Guingette on Top has live performers of jazz, funk, and electronic music for you to enjoy as you sip on an apéro with friends. Guingette is all about togetherness, and their menu is a tapas-style sharing menu: eggplant caviar; sea urchin coral tarama; creamy burratina, bresaola, and arugula; a cheese and charcuterie board; caramel muffins and semi-salted butter.