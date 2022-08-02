In France, a terrasse, is a flat area outside of a cafe or restaurant where people can sit, eat, drink, and enjoy the outdoors—a sort of outdoor bar and terrace combination. Although Paris may be known for its hot summers and crowded summer cobblestones, terraces are a classic means of trading the chaos for unique views and picturesque green spaces. Terraces, some on rooftops and others adjacent to unique historical buildings, can be found across the Parisian arrondissements. So, here are five terraces, from Montparnasse to Meudon, to visit this summer for your breezy lunch or evening apéro.