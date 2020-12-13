5 French Restaurants in New York where you can order an entire Christmas dinner

Staying in New York for the holidays? Let your local French restaurants take care of you. Here are five menus you can order from right now.

1. Benoit New York

Located in Midtown, Alain Ducasse’s bistro is celebrating the end of year holidays with a 3-course menu for $90 per person. For the appetizer, choose between a foie gras terrine, garden vegetables, or parsnip soup. Among the main dishes, you’ll find filet mignon in a peppercorn sauce and potatoes gratin, a delicately spiced duck breast in a beet puree, or seared halibut or roasted cod for fish. The desserts will also make your mouth water, with homemade profiteroles, a chocolate-mandarin bûche, or mango-passion fruit curd with meringue. Meals available to go the 24th (from 4pm to 9pm) and the 25th (12pm to 9pm). Benoit New York, 60 W 55th St, (646) 943-7373.

2. Le District

On the District side of Battery Park City, the Liberty Bistro is offering this year a special Christmas menu for 6-8 people for $300. The appetizer comprises a cheese and charcuterie plate with baguette, shrimp with cocktail sauce, and a young beet salad with goat cheese and walnuts. For the main dish, you have the choice between a roasted filet of beef or leg of lamb with rosemary, accompanied by mashed potatoes, green beans, and baby carrots. Flourless chocolate cake with raspberries for dessert. Yum! Le District also offers the option to purchase the cheese and charcuterie plate on its own for $95. Liberty Bistro, 225 Liberty St, (212) 981-8588.

3. Daniel Boulud Kitchen

This year, the celebrated French chef is offering a “Christmas Weekend Feast” menu with everything you need to treat yourself for an apéro, dinner, and brunch the next day. Among the starters are a smoked salmon millefeuille, potatoes with caviar and crème fraîche, and Lobster en Gelée on brioche. The meal comprises, notably, a foie gras terrine, Dover Sole Normande with black truffle rice, and a hazelnut bûche for dessert. The seafood brunch will definitely get your appetite going with crab legs, lobster, shrimp, and hamachi ceviche. At a cost of $1800, the complete menu for 4-6 people also includes viennoiseries and cake, as well as a selection of five cheeses. (It’s $3600 for 8-10 people.) Order online here to reserve your meal. Daniel Boulud Kitchen, 60 E 65th St, (646) 831-4587.

4. ABC Kitchen

Alsacian Jean-Georges Vongerichten is also among those, with his Flatiron District restaurant, ABC Kitchen, who only offers local and organic products, guaranteed to be without pesticides, fertilizers, antibiotics, or hormones. For Christmas, the restaurant will present a special menu for two at $248. Chicory salad with apples for an appetizer, with gouda, hazelnuts, and black truffle, aged entrecôte de boeuf with caramelized onions for the main dish, accompanied by potato gratin with black truffle and grilled broccoli. Apple crumble with quince, and goat’s milk ice cream for dessert. Meal available to order, so reserve your place on December 25. ABC Kitchen, 35 E 18th St, (212) 475-5829.

5. Chez Oskar

In Bedstuy, the French restaurant Chez Oskar is also providing a special Christmas menu, available for ordering until December 22. The meal is $130 for two people, or $250 for four, and includes a half bottle of chablis blanc, and one of a red Bordeaux. Lobster bisque and a green salad for the appetizer, prime rib or whole sea bream with seasonal vegetables for the main course, and bûche de Noël for dessert. Order by phone or in person. Chez Oskar, 310 Malcolm X Boulevard, (718) 852-6250.