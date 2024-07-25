French Recipes to Make for your Olympic Watch Party

Whether you’re an Olympics superfan, or you just go to watch parties for the snacks (guilty!), you don’t want to get caught without some tasty bites to get you through the 329 events, spread across 39 sports, that will take place during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Luckily, we’ve got a couple of recipes on hand to help you prepare for your Olympic watch party.
Il Francese French-Style Pizza
This recipe comes courtesy of Chef Laurent Tourondel, the French chef and restaurateur behind restaurants like the Michelin-starred BLT Fish, and the TikTok sensation Skirt Steak.
Ingredients:
- 8.5 oz Pizza dough
- 3 oz Pizza Sauce
- 1 oz Gruyère
- 1 oz Comté
- 3 oz Prosciutto
- 2-3 pieces of Shaved Cremini Mushrooms
- Fresh Oregano and Chili Oil (to finish)
Instructions:
Stretch the pizza dough to a 10 inch round. Top with pizza sauce. Arrange the cheese over the pizza dough and bake at 450 degrees Fahrenheit until midway cooked through, about 6 or 7 minutes. Remove the pizza, and add the prosciutto and mushrooms. Cook until the dough is crispy, another 6 to 8 minutes. Finish with parmesan, olive oil, fresh oregano, and chili oil.
St Pierre Steak Frites Burger Recipe
This recipe comes courtesy of St Pierre, the French bakery whose brioche buns, rolls, and loaves are readily available in most U.S. supermarkets.
Ingredients:
- 4 St Pierre Brioche Burger Buns
- 4 large potatoes
- 3 tbsp mayonnaise
- 1-2 tbsp mustard (whichever type of mustard you prefer)
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
- 2 thick cut steaks (recommended: ribeye)
- Salt and black pepper
- Vegetable oil for frying
- Lambs lettuce
Instructions:
- Peel the potatoes and cut into thin fries before soaking in cold water for 10 minutes.
- Drain and leave to dry on paper towels for half an hour before frying, while you prepare everything else.
- Mix together the mayo, mustard and chopped parsley. Set aside.
- Season the steak with salt and pepper. Grill to your preferred temperature.
- Cover the cooked steak with a piece of foil and let rest while you cook the fries.
- Heat up a deep fat fryer (or an air fryer) and fry half the fries for a few minutes, until just starting to color around the edges. Tip out onto a baking tray while you part the second batch. (If pressed for time, you can also purchase frozen French fries and use those instead.)
- Return the fries to the fryer and continue to cook for another few minutes until golden and crispy. Drain on paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.
- Grill the inside of the burger buns before layering on sauce and lettuce. Slice the steak and divide between the buns.
- Top with fries and the lid of the bun.