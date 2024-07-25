French Recipes to Make for your Olympic Watch Party

Whether you’re an Olympics superfan, or you just go to watch parties for the snacks (guilty!), you don’t want to get caught without some tasty bites to get you through the 329 events, spread across 39 sports, that will take place during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Luckily, we’ve got a couple of recipes on hand to help you prepare for your Olympic watch party.

Il Francese French-Style Pizza

Credit: Bullfrog + Baum

This recipe comes courtesy of Chef Laurent Tourondel, the French chef and restaurateur behind restaurants like the Michelin-starred BLT Fish, and the TikTok sensation Skirt Steak.

Ingredients:

8.5 oz Pizza dough

3 oz Pizza Sauce

1 oz Gruyère

1 oz Comté

3 oz Prosciutto

2-3 pieces of Shaved Cremini Mushrooms

Fresh Oregano and Chili Oil (to finish)

Instructions:

Stretch the pizza dough to a 10 inch round. Top with pizza sauce. Arrange the cheese over the pizza dough and bake at 450 degrees Fahrenheit until midway cooked through, about 6 or 7 minutes. Remove the pizza, and add the prosciutto and mushrooms. Cook until the dough is crispy, another 6 to 8 minutes. Finish with parmesan, olive oil, fresh oregano, and chili oil.

St Pierre Steak Frites Burger Recipe

Credit: St Pierre

This recipe comes courtesy of St Pierre, the French bakery whose brioche buns, rolls, and loaves are readily available in most U.S. supermarkets.

Ingredients:

4 St Pierre Brioche Burger Buns

4 large potatoes

3 tbsp mayonnaise

1-2 tbsp mustard (whichever type of mustard you prefer)

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

2 thick cut steaks (recommended: ribeye)

Salt and black pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

Lambs lettuce

Instructions: