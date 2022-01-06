An Insider’s Guide to Provence is your South of France companion by Frenchly writer and author Keith Van Sickle and his partner, Val. The two possess an infectious love for the beautiful region of rolling hills, wine, and delicious cuisine. In this modern guidebook, Van Sickle unveils all his secrets about the region and its villages. Her serves up insider-ey things like where to eat, what knowledge it would be good tp have in your back poche as you travel, and he suggests a 1-week-itinerary, and so much more. Think of he and Val as your true Provence confidantes, who will take care of you as you travel.

Keith and Val Van Sickle split their time between California and the lovely village of St-Rémy-de-Provence. Their guidebook shares a local knowledge that feels intimate. And as conscious travel is gaining gears across the world, Van Sickle does just that as he steers off the tourism track and dives into the nooks and crannies of Aix-en-Provence, Arles, Avignon, the Luberon Valley, Nîmes, St-Rémy-de-Provence, and more. The generous compilation of must-visit addresses is accompanied by the author’s own humor that keep the text moving along at a swift tempo.

We’ve rounded up taste of the most interesting facts that we’ve learned from the book. But don’t take it from us–read An Insider’s Guide to Provence to learn more!