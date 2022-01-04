[Sponsored content] If you are moving to another country, it is important to ensure a certain level of comfort: health care for you and your family is essential.

It can be difficult to understand everything about your new country, especially how its national health care system works.

Having good health insurance is essential wherever you go. But why do expats choose individual private medical insurance?

Compared to local policies, International Private Medical Insurances, or IPMI, insurance policies, are much more advantageous for expatriates. Cigna Global, an expat healthcare specialist, explains why IPMI policies are so important to ensuring the well-being of expatriates abroad.

1/ Limits imposed on immigrants

By leaving your home country, you also give up the rights you enjoy as a citizen. How do you gain access, as an expatriate, to health services in your new country?

As a foreign national, you may not be entitled to free or reimbursed health care. In some countries, you must have permanent resident status to benefit from the system; a process that can take years. Therefore, it is important to consider a health insurance plan to cover your health care and that of your family.

2/ Problems of public systems

In general, public health systems do not cover all healthcare services. And in most countries, health systems have difficulty meeting the needs of all people, often resulting in long wait times. It is essential to understand what kind of services the public health systems covers exactly.

Around the world, expatriates and citizens alike often choose private insurance to supplement the basic coverage of the public health system and enjoy full and immediate access to the best health services in the country.

3/ Advantages of an international insurer

Internationally, mobile citizens often need an international insurance regime given the many countries they travel to. Some expatriates leave their country with only a travel insurance. However, these insurance policies are only designed for short stays, and only cover medical emergencies.

IPMIs also help you overcome the language barrier. Understanding your policy documentation and being able to speak with a customer service representative is critical to getting your health questions answered. Most expats are more comfortable with an international health insurance company that offers assistance in English or another familiar language.

4/ Ability to choose an insurance plan adapted to your needs

Cigna policies generally allow you to choose an insurance plan that meets your specific needs. Coverages vary from insurer to insurer, but some include unlimited annual coverage, hospital care, day care, cancer care, and maternity care.

Cigna Global has created a range of products specifically for expats like you. Its insurance plans can be personalized to perfectly meet your needs and those of your family. You can choose from three different levels of coverage and five additional optional benefits, including outpatient, medical evacuation, optical and dental care. Comprehensive cancer care is included as standard in Cigna Global’s insurance plans, and the two highest levels of coverage include maternity costs.

To find the right policy for you now, come visit Cigna’s website and start building the health insurance plan that’s right for you as an expat.

