From every grandmother to every professional pastry chef, apples are a fruit that is mastered before all else. It only makes sense that before you make choux pastry, you should be able to make a proper apple pie.

French pastry chef, Christophe Adam, isn’t one to make just a tarte Tatin. Instead, he came up with 60 recipes for apple-based desserts. First released in French in France with the title Pommes, Apples: Sixty Classic and Innovative Recipes for Nature’s Most Sublime Fruit, by Christophe Adam (Universe Publishing, 2018), is a compilation recipes and an homage to the legendary fruit. The book is beloved and iconic and withstands the test of time.

Known for his Insta-worthy eclairs, Adam started an éclair shop in 2012, L’éclair de génie. He then gained notoriety for his role as a judge on the famous television show Qui Sera Le Prochain Grand Patissier? In 2017 he added a restaurant, Dépôt Légal, to his resume of projects.

His passion for baking started when Adam was only 16 years old. He worked in a three-Michelin-star restaurant in London before joining the team at Hotel de Crillon in Paris. He then joined the Fauchon team at Place de la Madeleine, just before Pierre Hermé departed, and became head pastry chef and finally creative director of the brand. After opening international locations with Fauchon, he left on his own adventure: eclairs, books, and television.

While most of what Adam does seems to be infused with a secret ingredient of pure magic, in Apples he present haut-desserts that almost anyone can make. The recipes are clear and simple enough to have you baking away your Sunday afternoon and munching on the sweet delights Sunday night.

Christophe Adam shares two recipes from his book:

APPLE CARPACCIO

SERVES 2 TO 4

Accompany this apple carpaccio with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream. (Note: the original recipe includes optional fritters which we have removed here for ease.) For the carpaccio, you’ll need apples that hold up to cooking, like Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Braeburn, Rubinette, or Chanteclerc. The carpaccio may be served hot, warm, or chilled.

Ingredients:

– A little butter for the ovenproof dish

– 2 apples

– 2 ladlefuls apple stock, or enough to cover the apples while they bake, approximately 1 cup (250 ml)

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Butter an ovenproof dish. Peel the apples and slice them very finely. Arrange them in circles in the prepared dish. Pour in enough apple stock to just cover the slices. Bake for 45 minutes.

APPLE ROSES

MAKES 10 ROSES Ingredients: