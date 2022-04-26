[Sponsored article] Thinking of traveling to France to enjoy the best of the culinary delights, historic sights and more?

If you’re torn between taking the time to learn something new or traveling this summer, Le Cordon Bleu is the ideal solution to fulfill both desires. With campuses in both Paris and London, you can try out your culinary dreams as you explore these two great cities. The Paris campus is located by the Seine River and close to the Eiffel Tower, whilst the London campus is within walking distance of Covent Garden and the British Museum. Have the best culinary experience this summer!

A leader in the culinary industry

With over 127 years of existence, Le Cordon Bleu has become the leader in the Global Network of Culinary Arts Institutes by providing excellence within the culinary industry. Building from this foundation, Le Cordon Bleu has been dedicated to teaching the techniques and expertise inherited from the great names of French cuisine, both in France and abroad. Pedagogical innovation is firmly rooted in the institute’s DNA to train the next generation of chefs and hospitality managers for the highest possible level of expertise.

Studying with Le Cordon Bleu is the gateway to a diverse range of careers within the industry. With a Le Cordon Bleu qualification in hand, you will be equipped with the tools to launch an exciting career in the world’s leading restaurants, hotels or resorts, and more. Roles held by Le Cordon Bleu alumni include Head Chef, Restaurateur, Consultant, Journalist, Entrepreneur, Sommelier, Food Business Owner, Private Chef, Food Stylist, Author, Restaurant Manager and Food Critic, to name just a few. Whatever your dream culinary career, Le Cordon Bleu can help you to make it a reality.

Paris or London? Make this summer an opportunity to sharpen your culinary skills whilst experiencing two of the most beautiful and unique cities in Europe.

Campus of Paris

Culinary Arts Diplomas

There are many different programs available to study, starting with the classic diplomas in cuisine, pâtisserie and boulangerie which teach the traditional French techniques. These programs can be taken over the course of nine months. There is also an intensive course which takes six months, or an ‘à la carte’ option, which allows you to complete the Basic, Intermediate and Superior certificates of the diploma three months at a time.

Whichever route you choose, these diplomas will take you from basic skills all the way to advanced techniques. To join the school this summer for either a Diplôme de Cuisine, a Diplôme de Pâtisserie or Diplôme de Boulangerie, the next start enrollments begin between July 1-6.

Also proposed are a range of innovative three-month programs, which focus on the most relevant modern trends in the culinary arts, such as:

Diploma in Plant-Based Culinary Arts

Plant-based cuisine is one culinary trend that has evolved to become a major industry in its own right, therefore Le Cordon Bleu has designed the Diploma in Plant-Based Culinary Arts to meet the demand for skills in this area. This course teaches innovative culinary uses for a wide range of vegetables, fruit, nuts, seeds, grains and legumes.

Next enrollment: Paris – July 4th, 2022/ London – June 29th, 2022

Diploma in Pâtisserie, Innovation and Wellness

Expanding on the use of alternative ingredients, Le Cordon Bleu has created a program dedicated to advanced pâtisserie with emphasis on recipe development, transformation and evolving classical recipes. The Diploma in Pâtisserie, Innovation and Wellness is designed for experienced pastry chefs and students to create recipes which appeal to the markets for nutrition focused, healthier and allergen-free products.

Next enrollment: Paris – July 4th, 2022/ London – July 1st, 2022

Diploma in Gastronomy Nutrition and Food Trends

The Diploma in Gastronomy Nutrition and Food Trends explores the principles of nutrition and food science, and how they can be applied in the culinary arts to align with the latest trends. This course will provide you with the skills to effectively respond to consumer interests in health, wellness and nutritional foods without compromising on sustainability or culinary creativity.

Next enrollment: Paris – October 3rd, 2022 / London – September 23rd, 2022

Find all the information about the programs here and here.

Continuing Education

There are many opportunities to take your culinary education to the next level, whether in the kitchen or beyond, to enhance your career.

Advanced Studies in Gastronomy

This program aims to highlight all the aspects which constitute the world of taste, including the scientific, cultural, sociological and economic. It is the perfect course for those who want to look at gastronomy through a different lens and expand their knowledge of the subject.

Next enrollment: Paris – June 20th, 2022

Advanced Culinary Techniques

Developed by Chef Eric Briffard – Meilleur Ouvrier de France MOF and Director of Culinary Arts at Le Cordon Bleu Paris – alongside his team of chefs, this advanced course looks at new culinary techniques and trends. It will reinforce culinary skills specifically looking at sous vide, the use of different cooking methods at low temperatures, plating dishes and presentation.

Next enrollment: Paris – June 28th, 2022

Diploma in Culinary Management

The Diploma in Culinary Management is an ideal course to compliment practical culinary training, providing the operational and managerial skills required to start your own business. You will be guided through the steps to create your own company, concept, menus for a food establishment type of your choice and learn how to manage a professional kitchen.

Next enrollment: Paris – July 4th, 2022 / London – July 4th, 2022

Online Learning

If travel isn’t an option, then Le Cordon Bleu has a diverse range of fascinating online courses which can be studied from the comfort of your home. From plant-based pâtisserie and multi-sensory dining to food photography and recipe writing, Le Cordon Bleu online courses are designed to expand your knowledge, enhance your skills and encourage new ways of thinking and understanding. A few of the online courses and dates currently available:

The art of fermentation – April 18th

– April 18th Entrepreneurship in food business – April 25th

– April 25th Food in art – May 9th

– May 9th Certificate in plant-based pâtisserie – May 30th

– May 30th Food writing for publication essentials – June 27th

Alumni Success Stories

The numerous success stories of Le Cordon Bleu alumni are testament to the quality of the training provided, from Julia Child to Giada de Laurentiis and Serena Wolf, from Dame Mary Berry to Gaston Acurio, and from Yotam Ottolenghi to Vicky Lau. Le Cordon Bleu alumni have a diverse range of careers and achievements. Discover a sample of some of the impressive individuals who have made their start at Le Cordon Bleu.

Over her more than fifty-year career as a cooking teacher and author, she became a beloved culinary icon. Julia graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris in 1951. Best known as the force behind the ground-breaking cookbook, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking”, and the star of The French Chef, Julia taught millions to appreciate what makes for great food and to cook for themselves.

Alexander ‘Abe’ Konick graduated from Le Cordon Bleu London with a Grand Diplôme® and Diploma in Wine, Gastronomy and Management. He went on to work in innovative kitchens such as Smoke & Salt in London and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and Dirty Candy in New York. He recently competed on the television series MasterChef USA: Legends, hosted by Gordon Ramsay.

Vicky Lau graduated with the Grand Diplôme® in 2010 from Le Cordon Bleu Dusit in Bangkok, Thailand. Vicky Wan Ki Lau is the Head Chef and owner of the 2-Michelin star restaurant Tate Dining Room and Bar in Hong Kong. In 2015, she was named the Best Female Chef in Asia by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Garima Arora graduated with the Grand Diplôme® from Le Cordon Bleu Paris in 2010. She opened Gaa, her own restaurant, in 2017 in Bangkok. In November 2018, Garima became the first Indian female chef to be awarded a Michelin-star, in 2019 she was named as Asia’s Best Female Chef and most recently she received the Young Chef Award by the 2022 MICHELIN Guide Thailand.

Diplôme de Cuisine alumnus Woongchul Park and Diplôme de Pâtisserie alumna Bomee Ki moved to London from South Korea in early 2020 to open their restaurant Sollip near London Bridge. The pair was awarded their first Michelin-star by Michelin Guide for the UK and Ireland in 2022.

To know more about the programs and apply for this summer, visit Le Cordon Bleu’s website.

